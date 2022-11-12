Home / Cities / Others / Airport prepaid taxi fares up by 13

Airport prepaid taxi fares up by 13

Published on Nov 12, 2022

Mumbai: Passengers booking a prepaid taxi from international and domestic airports will be charged an additional 13, as per the increased fares announced by Mumbai Metropolitan Regional Transport Authority (MMRTA) on Friday.

The revised minimum fare for prepaid taxis for 6 kilometres will be 140 from the airport. The minimum fare for 4 kilometres from the domestic terminal will be 93.

These fares were approved ten days after a hike was implemented for autos and taxis in the city.

“The prepaid taxi fare includes a 25% incentive for up to 12 kilometres and a 20% incentive for up to 4 kilometres,” said an officer from MMRTA.

Moreover, permissions for additional 92 auto and taxi stands have been made by RTO across the Mumbai Metropolitan Region for the convenience of commuters. It includes 73 auto stands, nine taxi stands, seven share auto stands and three taxi auto stands.

Also, MMRTA has approved permits to operate 2000 additional Brihanmumbai electric supply and transport (BEST) buses. This will help increase the number of services within the city.

