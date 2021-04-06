Allahabad HC suspends mediation cases till further order

In view of recent spike in Covid-19 cases, hearing in all cases listed in Allahabad high court mediation centre will remain suspended from April 6 till further orders.

According to a notification issued by chairman of committee for mediation and conciliation centre at Allahabad, Justice Suneet Kumar, for further information regarding the status of the case, the concerned parties may visit official website of Allahabad High Court - www.allahabadhighcourt.in.

The Allahabad High Court Mediation and Conciliation Centre (AHMCC), which was inaugurated on October 6, 2006, has been functioning on the compound of high court.

During the proceedings, when it appears to the high court that a case is appropriate for being referred to mediation/conciliation, it may refer such case to AHMCC.

Once the case is referred by the court for mediation, the parties visit the centre, where their disputes are resolved with the assistance of trained mediators. The settlement, accepted by the court, is binding on the parties and can be enforced as court’s order/decree.

In another administrative order, the high court has directed all the subordinate courts of the state to strictly follow covid-19 guidelines and ensure that lawyers and litigants in limited numbers were allowed to enter the court premises.

Further, as per guidelines of high court, every district court will function as per rules and guidelines issued from time to time and will take up judicial and administrative work except recording of evidence during trial. Also one or two courts in every district will function through video conferencing facility.