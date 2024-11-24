Allahabad Museum initiative: Pilgrims can take home Ashoka pillar replicas as souvenirs

As Sangam city gears up for the grand Mahakumbh-2025, the Allahabad Museum is set to offer pilgrims from across the globe a glimpse into India’s glorious past. Visitors will be introduced to the iconic Ashoka Pillar, inscribed with the Prayag edicts of Emperor Samudragupta, showcasing the rich heritage and legacy of ancient India. Ashoka Pillar inside the Akbar’s fort in Prayagraj (Sourced)

As part of this initiative, the Allahabad Museum has decided to create miniature replicas of the iconic Ashoka Pillar as souvenirs for visitors during the Mahakumbh.

This first of its kind initiative by the Allahabad Museum will allow visitors from across the country and abroad to take home a memory of Prayagraraj and Mahakumbh-2025, say officials.

Deputy curator of the Allahabad Museum, Prayagraj Rajesh Mishra said that preparations are in full swing for making the world’s largest cultural and religious event, the Mahakumbh, a grand, and unforgettable experience for all.

“Allahabad Museum is also contributing to this effort,” he said.

“During the Mahakumbh, a miniature replica of Emperor Ashoka’s pillar around 10 to 12 inches tall will be on display and sale for visitors. The inscription on this pillar, known in history as the ‘Prayag Prashasti’, mentions Karuvaki, the wife of Maurya dynasty Emperor Ashoka (3rd century BCE),” he shared.

Mishra further said that the inscription on the pillar details how Emperor Ashoka’s wife donated mango orchards to Buddhists in Kaushambi. Additionally, the pillar features inscriptions from Emperor Samudragupta (4th century CE), engraved in Champu style and Sanskrit language. These inscriptions, composed by Harishena, the ‘Sandhi-Vigrahika’ of Emperor Samudragupta, is a blend of prose and poetry to highlight the Emperor’s remarkable achievements.”

Samudragupta is renowned as the first emperor to envision and strive for the dream of ‘Akhand Bharat.’ His triumphs are vividly chronicled in the Prayag Prashasti, inscribed around the fourth century AD. Known as an invincible warrior, Samudragupta remained undefeated in battle. Each of his conquests was driven by the singular goal of building a unified and harmonious India, the expert shared.

The original Ashoka Pillar of Allahabad is a single shaft of polished sandstone standing 35 feet (10.7 m) high. It has a lower diameter of 35 inches (0.9 m) and an upper diameter of 26 inches (0.7 m). Presently it is installed inside the Akbar’s Fort in Prayagraj but not open to public as the fort also houses army establishments including an Ordinance depot.

Besides a miniature replica of the Ashoka’s Pillar, Allahabad Museum would also offer a miniature bust of freedom fighter Chandra Shekhar Azad and Goddess Ganga for the visitors to buy and take home.