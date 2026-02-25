Allahabad Museum: New initiatives planned to boost public engagement

In a move to enhance the development and outreach of the Allahabad Museum, several new initiatives have been planned under divisional commissioner and in-charge director, Soumya Agrawal. Divisional commissioner and in-charge director Soumya Agrawal at Allahabad Museum in Prayagraj on Tuesday (HT Photo)

In a meeting, held at the museum on Tuesday, expansion activities, increasing public participation, and modernising exhibits were in focus.

A key decision involved the detailed planning and inauguration of the newly renovated Sumitranandan Pant Literary Gallery. The gallery will celebrate Prayagraj’s rich literary heritage, showcasing manuscripts, personal belongings, awards, and other literary treasures of eminent writers such as Sumitranandan Pant, Ramdhari Singh Dinkar, Harivansh Rai Bachchan, Firaq Gorakhpuri, Mahadevi Verma, Maithilisharan Gupt, and Suryakant Tripathi ‘Nirala’.

The gallery will integrate modern audio-visual technology to provide visitors, especially the younger generation, with an immersive understanding of these literary figures’ lives, works, and personalities. A special documentary on Nirala, unique to this museum, is also planned, said Agrawal.

To make museum activities regular and engaging, an annual events calendar has been approved, ensuring at least four educational, cultural, or literary programmes every month. To maximise outreach, the museum will engage social media experts and coordinate with the media for regular coverage.

Efforts to increase student participation include featuring their experiences on the museum’s website and social media platforms, alongside the launch of a special student package that provides commemorative souvenirs, making their visit both educational and memorable. Special programmes are also planned to mark the martyrdom day of Chandrashekhar Azad on February 27 and the museum’s Foundation Day on February 28.

Following the meeting, Agrawal conducted an inspection of the museum premises, reviewing the proposed location for a new lift and providing necessary directives. She emphasised collaboration with other major museums to display select artworks and heritage items. Discussions were also held regarding potential display arrangements for the exhibition halls.

In addition, the renovation of the museum guest house has been prioritised, with coordination planned with the Central Public Works Department for a detailed proposal. During the inspection, Agrawal interacted with visiting students, encouraging their engagement and highlighting the museum’s educational significance.