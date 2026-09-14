AMU women students protest food quality, meet VC

Students of Women’s College including those residing at Abdullah Hall of Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) held a protest on Monday against the inferior quality of food and unhygienic conditions in which food is served leading to illnesses and students missing out on their classes. Students of Women’s College at AMU at protest on Monday against inferior food quality. (HT Photo)

A proctorial team led by AMU proctor, prof Mohd Naved Khan, reached the protest site. However, the protesting women alleged being manhandled by the proctorial team, although the allegations were denied by the proctorial team, which claimed that later in day, the women on protest met vice-chancellor prof Naima Khatoon and appraised her with issues and were promised solutions by the VC.

Earlier, a woman at the protest site alleged that contaminated and inferior quality food was being served which has led to illness amongst students of Women’s College residing at Abdullah Hall and other hostels and the issue remains unattended all through the session.

“It is not understandable why basic norms are not being followed in cooking and serving of food. No one is taking responsibility and students are suffering academic losses after falling sick and missing classes due to poor quality food,” the woman alleged.

Prof Khan, while talking to the media, said that the proctorial team and dean, students’ welfare had reached out to the protesting women on Monday and heard their grievances and took up the matter with the provost concerned of halls.

“When the provosts were asked for their version on the issue, it was revealed that in the last 10 days, three to four meetings had been held with the women residing there and suggestions were taken from them. However, there are some basic issues too raised by provosts. One being that the food is provided at the cost of ₹1,400 monthly without charging extra even in case of deficit in these days of inflation and monetary limitations’ said the proctor.

“We are here to address the grievances raised by the women students, including the presence of stray dogs and cats, an issue raised with the Aligarh administration to have stray animals caught. We are open to solutions to whatever grievances are raised by the protesting students,” said the proctor, who said that the proctorial team had food at the hall themselves.