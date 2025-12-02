Search
Anti-rabies injection administered for cough treatment at govt hospital in East Champaran

BySandeep Bhaskar, Bettiah
Updated on: Dec 02, 2025 06:13 pm IST

A 65-year-old man received an anti-rabies injection instead of treatment for chest pain at a health center in East Champaran, prompting an investigation.

A 65-year-old man was allegedly administered an anti-rabies injection when he had visited the community health centre (CHC) at Sangrampur in East Champaran for treatment of chest pain.

The matter came to light after the patient, identified as Ram Kushun Ram, a resident of Sangrampur block, revisited the health centre on December 1 with no relief from cough and chest pain. “For a few minutes, I could not believe what I was hearing. I had the shock of my life when I was told that an anti-rabies injection had been given to me during my first visit,” Ram said. He added that he could recall only a vague description of the doctor who treated him.

Ram said he had clearly explained his symptoms to the doctor during his first visit. “The word kukur khansi (which roughly translates to chronic coughing) probably prompted the doctor to administer the anti-rabies injection,” he alleged.

However, his prescription dated November 28, which is being widely shared on social media, mentions “dog bite” as the provisional diagnosis.

“Prima facie, it appears that the anti-rabies injection was accidentally administered to the patient,” said a hospital staffer who did not wish to be named.

East Champaran civil surgeon Dr Ravi Bhushan Shrivastava said a three-member committee has been constituted to look into the incident. “Appropriate action will be taken based on the findings,” he added.

