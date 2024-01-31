Assam: 15-year-old girl raped, murdered by neighbour on way to school

A 15-year-old girl from Assam’s Karbi Anglong district was raped, murdered and dumped in a forest area by a 25-year-old neighbour, who works as a driver, while he was taking her to her school in his vehicle, police said adding that the incident happened on January 26 and her body was recovered on Tuesday. The incident happened on January 26 and the girl’s body was recovered on Tuesday. (Representative Image)

The accused was arrested immediately after recovering the girl’s body and he confessed to the crime, police said. “The accused is a driver and was taking her in his vehicle to her school in Dolamara area where she used to stay at a hostel. On the road, he raped her and dumped the body after murdering her,” police said.

According to the superintendent of police (SP) of Karbi Anglong district, Sanjib Kumar Saikia, they received a missing complaint on January 27 and started a search operation.

“After four days of search, we found the dead body dumped in a forest area. The accused himself came to the police station to lodge the missing complaint, pretending he didn’t know anything,” the SP said.

Saikia said that during the investigation, parents of the victim told the police that they sent their daughter to the hostel along with the driver and the hostel authorities said that the girl didn’t reach the hostel that day.

“Under suspicion, we detained the driver on Tuesday evening and in the initial interrogation, he revealed that he killed her on the way to the hostel. It was found that before killing, he raped the girl,” the SP said.

Police said that a case has been registered against the accused at Karbi Anglong’s Chowkihola Police Station against the accused under sections 302 (murder), 376 (raping girl bellow age of 16) 201 (destroying evidence of a crime) and some other sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and several sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

“The dead body has been sent to a government hospital for postmortem process and the arrested person is going through further interrogations. He will be produced before the court today (Wednesday),” police said.

The family members of the victim have demanded capital punishment for the accused. They said, “We are poor people, and we wanted our daughter to get education, so we sent her to a hostel. We trusted him and allowed her to go with him. We appeal to the judges to give him death sentence to set an example.”