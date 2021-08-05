Assam, Mizoram agree to withdraw forces from disputed areas

The governments of Assam and Mizoram agreed to withdraw their forces from the disputed border areas in a meeting held in Aizawl, the capital of Mizoram, on Thursday afternoon. Assam also agreed to withdraw the travel advisory it issued after the July 26 incident, asking civilian citizens of Assam to not go to Mizoram.

This was the first meeting between both states since police forces of both states clashed at the Assam-Mizoram border due to an interstate border dispute on July 26. Six policemen from Assam were killed in the incident. Forty-three policemen were injured. The Mizoram government condoled the deaths of the six policemen.

Ministers of both the states issued a joint statement declaring that the disputed areas will be looked after by neutral forces from the Centre. There will be more discussions at a higher level to draw a permanent solution to the border dispute issue. Chief ministers of both the states may meet in the near future. Deputy commissioners and superintendent of police from bordering districts will discuss the issue on a monthly basis.

The meeting held at Aizwal Club was attended by ministers Ashok Singhal and Atul Bora and home secretary GD Tripathi from Assam. The Mizoram side was represented by home minister Lalchamliana, revenue minister Lalruatkima and home secretary Vanlalngaihsaka.

After the meeting, Assam’s minister for border protection & development Atul Bora said, “Considering the present situation on the border, we initiated peace talks between Assam and Mizoram. This is just the beginning, we need to work more on this issue to draw a permanent solution. We have agreed to withdraw our forces from the border areas where neutral forces will take over. Chief ministers of both the states may meet soon to take the discussion further. Assam will withdraw the travel advisory which prohibits civilians from going to Mizoram.”

At a press conference after the meeting, the ministers avoided questions on the demarcation of the border between two states and the undeclared economic blockade. When journalists asked Mizoram home minister Lalchamliana certain questions, Atul Bora intervened and said, “We are trying to bring peace, do not ask questions which can hamper this initiative. We have just started a discussion which is going to have several layers... Forget the past, we are heading towards a new phase of border peace.”

After the July 26 clash, several organisations in Barak Valley, part of Assam, had staged protests against the killing of the six policemen. Police complaints were lodged against officials of Assam and Mizoram by their counterparts. They were withdrawn later as a gesture of peace from both the states.