Assam police conduct fitness survey; overweight cops to be sent to health camps

Thousands of Assam police personnel, both officers and lower ranks, lined up on Wednesday to check their weight and waists as part of a drive by to “cut the flab and get in shape”. (Representative Photo)

This comes after director general of police (DGP) Gyanendra Pratap Singh gave a three-month deadline to all personnel, including Indian Police Services (IPS) and Assam Police Service (APS) officers, to get in shape by August 15.

Once that deadline got over, a fitness survey, including a recording of Body Mass Index (BMI) of the entire force, was to be taken, and those found overweight or obese could be given voluntary retirement from service.

On Wednesday, officers and other ranks got their weight and height measurements recorded at 36 locations across the state. The tests will continue till August 31.

The DGP had said that the move was in line with directions from chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. He mentioned that there will be a “professional recording” of the BMI of all police personnel, including IPS officers.

“On May 16, we announced the tests following instructions from CM Sarma. This was as part of a move to make our force, which comprises around 67,000 personnel, a healthier and fitter unit. Following that, we have focused on regular physical training of our personnel,” said DGP Singh, who was the first officer to undertake the tests.

The DGP informed that those officers and personnel found with a BMI of 30 and above (obese) after the tests would be sent to the police training academy at Dergaon for health camp where fitness trainers, doctors and nutritionists would help them reduce weight and get in shape.

“That camp will be conducted for anywhere between one and three months, depending on the performance of individuals. We will try to bring their BMI recordings below 30 during that duration. Some of our personnel might feel uncomfortable with the move, but it is for their long-term health benefits,” said Singh.

In May, the DGP had stated that those found to have a BMI of 30 and above would be offered another three months’ time to reduce weight (till November end) and after that VRS (voluntary retirement scheme) option would be provided, except for those who have genuine medical ground like hypothyroidism, etc.

On Wednesday, Singh informed that such tests would be conducted every year to ensure that the force remains fit and healthy.

CM Sarma, at a virtual meeting with the top police officers in May, had directed to “remove the deadwood” from the police force – habitual drinkers, those with extreme obesity and with charges of corruption against them.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Utpal Parashar Utpal is a Senior Assistant Editor based in Guwahati. He covers seven states of North-East India and heads the editorial team for the region. He was previously based in Kathmandu, Dehradun and Delhi with Hindustan Times. ...view detail