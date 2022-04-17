Assam: Storm claims 14 lives, damages over 12,000 houses in 2 days
GUWAHATI: Rongali Bihu, the Assamese New Year, started on a sad note for people in many districts with heavy storms claiming 14 lives and damaging over 12,000 houses in 2 days, according to the state disaster management authority.
Severe storms lashed many parts of the state on Friday, the first day of the New Year, and on Saturday, affecting over 21,000 people in 12 districts.
According the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), 8 people died on Friday—4 in Dibrugarh district, 3 in Barpeta and 1 in Goalpara. While the death in Goalpara was due to lightning, seven others in Dibrugarh and Barpeta were due to storm.
On Saturday, 2 deaths were reported from Baksa, 1 in Dibrugarh and 3 in Tinsukia districts. All the deaths were due to storms. Victims in Baksa and Tinsukia died after trees uprooted by storm fell on them.
A total of 7,344 houses were damaged (partially and fully) in the affected districts on Friday. The number was 4,768 on Saturday, according to the ASDMA report.
Assam, Meghalaya and Arunachal Pradesh have been experiencing heavy rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms since the beginning of this month leading to flooding and landslides in some areas.
Section 144 imposed in Karnataka's Hubli after stone-pelting at police station
Section 144 has been imposed in Karnataka's Hubli city after a mob pelted stones at the old Hubli police station in which four policemen were injured on Saturday night. There are reports that the mob demanded action against a person who kept objectionable WhatsApp status. There are also reports of protesters pelting stones from nearby Hanuman temple and a hospital. A case has been registered and an investigation is underway in the matter.
Congress would sink without a trace in 2023: Bommai to BJP party workers
India], April 16 (ANI): Setting the goal for the 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Saturday called upon his party rank and file to resolve to work unitedly to script the BJP's victory story in the forthcoming Assembly polls. The Chief Minister highlighted that the scams done by the Congress party are still alive in the minds of the people.
#HTCityCheers23: 23 spots for the #heritagefeels
New Delhi 1. National Rail Museum: From Fanaa (2006) to Ki & Ka (2016), a number of Bollywood films have been shot against the backdrop of picturesque engines and vintage train coaches at this museum. Location: Service road, Chanakyapuri 2. Location: Jhandewalan 4, Thakkar Bapa Smarak Sadan. Heritage Transport Museum: 940 wood-bodied tram acquired from Calcutta Tramways, has been restored here. The museum also hosts exhibitions from time to time. Location: Haryana 8, Tauru.
Nerves frayed in tense Jahangirpuri
Hundreds of police officers, from special commissioners to constables, manned the road from north-west Delhi's Jahangirpuri to the Kushal Cinema junction on Saturday night following clashes between Hindu and Muslim groups in the evening. Police barricaded the road as a security measure. The clashes broke out around 5.30pm and both communities blamed each other for the provocation. HT could not independently verify the videos. A procession that passed around 5.30pm incited violence.
Delhi adds 461 cases, 2 deaths
Delhi on Saturday added 461 Covid-19 cases, up from 366 a day ago, while two people died of the infection, showed data from the state government. The city last added more cases on February 27 this year, when it recorded 484 infections. The fresh cases came at a test positivity rate of 5.33%, as the metric went past the 5% mark for the first time since February 1.
