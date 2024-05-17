Assam teacher dies after collapsing due to heat stress

A 47-year-old teacher in Assam’s Cachar district died after he reportedly collapsed due to extreme heat stress on Thursday. However, doctors at the Silchar Medical College and Hospital (SMCH) cited heart attack as the cause of death. Representational image.

The incident happened at Kalain area on Thursday afternoon when the person, identified as Chayan Dey, a teacher working at Satya Ranjan College, collapsed while conducting a class.

Another teacher said that due to severe heat, Dey felt some discomfort and his health condition deteriorated soon. “He suddenly fainted. We took him to a nearby health centre where the doctors declared him dead,” a teacher said.

Health department officials said his body was sent to SMCH for postmortem. “He could be a victim of heatwave but the reason behind the death is said to be cardiac arrest, as per the doctors,” officials said.

Assam and other parts of northeast India are experiencing severe heatwave and as per the India Meteorological Department, the temperature is nearly 5 degrees Celsius above normal for this time of the year.

The heatwave is affecting daily life, and several individuals are facing health issues across the state, officials said.