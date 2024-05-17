 Assam teacher dies after collapsing due to heat stress - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, May 17, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Assam teacher dies after collapsing due to heat stress

ByBiswa Kalyan Purkayastha
May 17, 2024 03:20 PM IST

Assam and other parts of northeast India are experiencing severe heatwave and as per IMD, the temperature is nearly 5 degrees Celsius above normal for this time of the year

A 47-year-old teacher in Assam’s Cachar district died after he reportedly collapsed due to extreme heat stress on Thursday. However, doctors at the Silchar Medical College and Hospital (SMCH) cited heart attack as the cause of death.

Representational image.
Representational image.

The incident happened at Kalain area on Thursday afternoon when the person, identified as Chayan Dey, a teacher working at Satya Ranjan College, collapsed while conducting a class.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

Another teacher said that due to severe heat, Dey felt some discomfort and his health condition deteriorated soon. “He suddenly fainted. We took him to a nearby health centre where the doctors declared him dead,” a teacher said.

Health department officials said his body was sent to SMCH for postmortem. “He could be a victim of heatwave but the reason behind the death is said to be cardiac arrest, as per the doctors,” officials said.

Assam and other parts of northeast India are experiencing severe heatwave and as per the India Meteorological Department, the temperature is nearly 5 degrees Celsius above normal for this time of the year.

The heatwave is affecting daily life, and several individuals are facing health issues across the state, officials said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Other Cities / Assam teacher dies after collapsing due to heat stress

IPL 2024 Coverage

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, May 17, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On