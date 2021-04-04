Barabanki police quiz four Mukhtar aides in Mau

LUCKNOW The Barabanki police on Sunday interrogated four aides of Mafioso-turned-MLA Mukhtar Ansari during their visit to Mau to investigate the case related to a luxury ambulance used by him for transportation to court and other places while being lodged in jail, said Barabanki police officials.

Sharing information about the investigation, Barabanki police spokesman Satyendra Pandey said a team led by inspector, city kotwali, Pankaj Singh visited Shyam Sanjeevani hospital in Mau on Sunday. He said four aides of Ansari identified as Shoaib Ahmad Qidwai alias Bobby, Sayyed Feroz Hasan, Farooq Mukhtar and Kashish Waqeel were interrogated in this connection.

A senior police official privy to the investigation said the four people were questioned for over five hours in a closed room. He said they were interrogated on the basis of information revealed during the priliminary investigation with the hospital authorities.

The ambulance was fraudulently registered in Barabanki district since December 2013 in the name of Dr Alka Rai, the owner of a private hospital in Mau, the cops said. On Thursday, the Barabanki police had registered an FIR against Dr Rai after the documents of the Uttar Pradesh registration bullet-proof luxury ambulance, used to transport gangster-turned politician Mukhtar Ansari to a Mohali court in Punjab on Wednesday, were found to be fake.

The FIR was lodged with the city kotwali police of Barabanki district on the complaint of Barabanki assistant road transport officer (ARTO) Pankaj Singh.

On Saturday, the Barabanki police constituted a special investigation team (SIT) to probe the case. The SIT has been formed under the supervision of an additional SP rank officer who will thoroughly investigate each and every aspect of the case. Two teams were constituted to assist the SIT. One of them was sent to Mau while the other was sent to Punjab.