Bareilly abduction probe: Child trafficking network exposed; nurse at helm of racket

An extensive child trafficking network allegedly involving a nurse, fake medical practitioners, middlemen, and links to private hospitals and IVF centres across multiple districts of Uttar Pradesh has come to the fore in Bareilly district. For representation only (HT File Photo)

The racket was unearthed when investigation began into the abduction of a toddler from a temple complex in Bareilly.

Police on Wednesday revealed that a nurse, identified as Sita, currently residing in Mirganj and originally from Dataganj in Badaun district, allegedly played a central role in a criminal syndicate that targeted vulnerable women and facilitated the illegal sale of newborn babies to childless couples.

The network came under scrutiny after the kidnapping of 18-month-old Rishabh from the Manauna Dham temple complex on May 24. Acting swiftly, police arrested two alleged abductors, Yogesh Kannaujia and Pawan Singh, during an encounter on May 26 and successfully rescued the child.

During questioning, the accused allegedly disclosed that they had been promised ₹60,000 to kidnap a child for a couple unable to have children. Their statements led investigators to uncover a broader trafficking operation extending across several districts.

According to police, Uttam Bajpai of Lakhimpur Kheri allegedly coordinated the abduction under instructions from two alleged fake doctors — Sanjay Vishwas from Sitapur and Keshav Ram alias Manjesh from Maigalganj in Lakhimpur Kheri. Investigators claim the two were involved in sourcing children for the trafficking network.

Police said the abducted toddler was intended to be handed over to Sita, who allegedly acted as the primary supplier of children within the racket. Authorities suspect she maintained connections with numerous private hospitals and IVF centres across the country. Her call records are currently being scrutinised to determine the scale and reach of the operation.

Senior superintendent of police Anurag Arya described the activities as organised crime.

“The accused were carrying out child theft and trafficking in an organised manner. Action under the Gangsters Act will be taken against them,” Arya said.

Investigators believe the gang exploited unmarried pregnant women who sought medical assistance discreetly. The women were allegedly assured support during childbirth, after which newborns were sold illegally through a network of brokers and facilitators.

Police said members of the syndicate performed specialised roles, with some identifying potential victims, others arranging children, and intermediaries connecting buyers with suppliers.

The investigation also revealed that Yogesh and Pawan had surveyed fairs and crowded marketplaces in Bareilly and Shahjahanpur before abducting Rishabh. Police further disclosed that the alleged kingpin eventually rejected the toddler because he was considered too old and capable of remembering his biological parents.

Superintendent of police (South) Anshika Verma said investigators had found possible links between the gang and several private healthcare facilities and IVF centres, raising concerns about the network’s operational reach.

So far, six accused have been arrested in connection with the case, including those held after the toddler’s rescue. Police believe additional suspects may emerge as the probe progresses.

Authorities have dispatched teams to Lakhimpur Kheri, Sitapur and other districts to trace associates of the accused and identify assets suspected to have been acquired through proceeds of the illegal trafficking operation. Officials said efforts are also underway to attach properties allegedly obtained through criminal activities as the investigation expands.