BHU honours retired teachers, Announces new teaching awards

: Banaras Hindu University (BHU) celebrated Teachers’ Day on September 5th by paying tribute to retired faculty members and announcing a new initiative to reward good teaching. The plan will be finalised by the academic council. (File Photo)

The occasion marked the birth anniversary of Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, former President of India and the 4th vice-chancellor of BHU. The university has a special connection with Dr Radhakrishnan, who served as VC for more than eight years.

At a ceremony held at Udupa Auditorium, 27 retired teachers were honoured for their valuable service to the university. In total, 41 faculty members retired during the academic session 2024–25. Vice-chancellor prof Ajit Kumar Chaturvedi, in his address, highlighted the proud legacy of BHU, shaped by great leaders like Mahamana Pt Madan Mohan Malaviya and Dr Radhakrishnan. Prof Chaturvedi announced a new plan to recognise outstanding teachers in all faculties. He said that from this academic session, student feedback will be collected every semester. This feedback will help select teachers for annual awards in each faculty and also guide changes in the curriculum when needed. The plan will be finalised by the academic council.

He added that from Teachers’ Day 2026, the selected teachers will be honoured every year. All teaching staff – including assistant professors, associate professors, professors, and senior professors – will be eligible for these awards. The vice-chancellor encouraged the use of modern teaching methods and technology to improve student learning. He stressed the need for strong student-teacher interaction and said each class should be seen as a fresh opportunity to share knowledge. He also spoke about artificial intelligence, saying it should be seen not as a threat but as a tool to improve skills and learning. Prof Chaturvedi congratulated the BHU community on the university’s improved performance in the India Rankings 2025, particularly in the overall, medical, and dental categories.