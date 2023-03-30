BHU launches scholarship scheme for int’l research scholars

The Banaras Hindu University (BHU), under the IoE initiative of Ministry of Education, Government of India, has launched a new scheme to provide support to international research scholars. The scheme is aimed at facilitating and promoting excellence in research as well as financial support to international PhD scholars who do not have any other fellowship. Banaras Hindu University campus. (File photo)

According to public relations officer, BHU Dr Rajesh Singh, at present there are 57 such students who will be benefited with the monthly fellowship scheme.

As per the new initiative, international scholars will be given a credit incentive of ₹40,000. This credit can be utilised to pay the user charges for the equipment at BHU for research work.

Additionally, if the research scholar is a first author in a Q1 or Q2 journal, a further credit of ₹30,000 will be provided. The scheme launched under IoE initiative (Institution of Eminence) of the Government of India, will also offer financial support of ₹8,000 per month to the international PhD students at BHU, who don’t have any other fellowship.

They will also be provided a contingency similar to the BHU-UGC non-NET fellowship. International scholars publishing papers in Q1 or Q2 journals will be eligible to receive an additional one-time incentive of ₹84,000 similar to research incentive given to BHU non-NET fellowship.