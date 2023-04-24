Banaras Hindu University advisory panel to suggest effective measures for student growth

Banaras Hindu University (BHU) has set up a panel to deliberate on engaging students in various facets of the varsity in light of the UGC guidelines. Banaras Hindu University (HT FILE PHOTO)

The panel chaired by the dean of students will study the best practices on student engagement available in other educational institutions of repute and identify opportunities and activities in which students may be effectively and proactively engaged. “This exercise will aim at improving the ecosystem of the University, both with respect to curricular and co-curricular activities,” said Dr Rajesh Singh, BHU public relation officer.

The panel will recommend possible ways to help students adapt to the ethos of the University and identify ways and means to implement reform measures for deviant students. It will suggest any other relevant aspects that will improve the quality of student life at the University. The committee has also been mandated to review the report on “Mechanism for the Reformation of Errant Students”.

The members of the panel include the controller of examinations, Prof S Shrikrishna, department of biochemistry; Prof Ankur Singh, deputy medical superintendent, Sir Sunderlal Hospital; Dr Rajneesh K Singh, member, legal cell; Dr Vaishali Raghuvanshi, Mahila Mahavidyalaya, and Dr Trayambak Tiwari, department of psychology. Sayantan Sanyal (Cdr Retd), advisor (Students Affairs) is the member secretary of the committee.

The National Education Policy 2020 focuses on the overall growth of students besides their academic and educational progress. The policy proposes that the physical, psychological, and emotional well-being of students should be ensured by making available support centres and career counsellors for all students. In the backdrop of the ideas suggested by NEP 2020, the University Grants Commission (UGC) has issued “Guidelines for the promotion of physical fitness, sports, students’ health, welfare, psychological and emotional wellbeing at higher educational institutions.”