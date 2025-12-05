BJP councillor, wife booked for keeping daughter ‘hostage’, rescued after email to CM

Gurugram: A Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) councillor and his wife were booked for allegedly keeping their 28-year-old daughter hostage in their Sector 9 house for more than two weeks to “forcibly” marry her off to a man finalised by them, police said on Thursday. According to police, the woman was rescued on Monday evening (Representative photo)

According to police, the woman was rescued on Monday evening after she managed to send an email seeking “help” to Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini and senior police officials using her mother’s mobile phone. The girl was shifted to a safe house after she expressed “threat” to her life from her family for refusing to marry the man selected by them, police said.

Senior police officials said the councillor’s family had confiscated the woman’s mobile phone almost three months ago, and the girl has since then been virtually kept hostage at the home.

Assistant Commissioner of Police Kuldeep (New Colony), who led the team that rescued the woman, said the 28-year-old managed to send emails to the chief minister, Gurugram police commissioner, deputy commissioner, and other senior government officials for help.

“A team was immediately formed and sent to the councillor’s house. The woman was rescued and taken to Sector 9A police station. As per the woman’s statement, her wedding was due on Thursday,” the ACP said.

“The girl was allegedly in a relationship with a man for the last 15 years and wanted to marry him, but her parents were against it. She also alleged that her parents got her engaged to the man selected by them against her wish about two months back,” he said.

On the woman’s complaint, an FIR was registered against her councillor father and the mother under sections 127(4) (wrongful confinement for ten or more days) and 3(5) (common intention) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita at Sector 9A police station on Tuesday.

Sunil Kumar, station house officer (SHO) of Sector 9A police station, said the woman was produced before a judicial magistrate for recording her statement on Wednesday.

“The woman deposed in the court supporting all the allegations mentioned in the FIR. Action will be taken against the parents after due investigation,” the SHO added.

Multiple attempts were made to contact the councillor and his daughter but they had turned off their mobile phones.

Meanwhile, a BJP functionary said it was the councillor’s family personal matter and investigation was underway. “However, no adult could be forced to go against his or her will by anyone,” he said.