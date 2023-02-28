Home / Cities / Others / BJP, NDA allies will return to power in Tripura, Meghalaya, Nagaland: Sarma

BJP, NDA allies will return to power in Tripura, Meghalaya, Nagaland: Sarma

ByUtpal Parashar
Feb 28, 2023 04:35 PM IST

Meghalaya and Nagaland went to assembly polls on Monday and Tripura on February 16 while the counting of votes will take place on Thursday

Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday said the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and its National Democratic Alliance (NDA) allies will return to power in Tripura, Meghalaya, and Nagaland.

Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. (ANI)
Meghalaya and Nagaland went to assembly polls on Monday and Tripura on February 16. The counting of votes will take place on Thursday.

“There is no tension. Our governments will be formed in all three states. Earlier, too, NDA partners formed governments in these states...it will happen again,” Sarma.

The BJP came to power in Tripura for the first time in 2018 in alliance with the Indigenous Peoples Front of Tripura. In Nagaland, the ruling Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP) and BJP contested the polls together.

In Meghalaya, BJP won two seats in 2018. It was part of the National People’s Party-led coalition government in the state. The two parties contested the 2023 election independently.

Sarma said the status quo will continue. “Tripura will have a BJP chief minister. In Nagaland, our alliance partner [NDPP] will lead. The decision on Meghalaya will depend on how many seats we get.”

The BJP and its allies held the edge in Nagaland and Tripura, but a hung assembly was a distinct possibility in Meghalaya, exit polls predicted on Monday.

  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Utpal Parashar

    Utpal is a Senior Assistant Editor based in Guwahati. He covers seven states of North-East India and heads the editorial team for the region. He was previously based in Kathmandu, Dehradun and Delhi with Hindustan Times.

