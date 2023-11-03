BJP never opposed caste census, decision will taken at appropriate time: Shah

Amid a push for caste census by the Congress and other opposition parties, Union Minister Amit Shah on Friday said that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has never opposed the idea, but a decision in this regard would be taken after proper thought. Union home minister Amit Shah (File Photo)

Shah was responding to a question about the caste census in Chhattisgarh during a press conference at Kushabhau Thakre Parisar, the party’s state office in Raipur.

“We don’t vote on the OBC [Other Backward Classes] issue since we are a national political party. We will discuss with everyone and whatever will be appropriate we will tell, but fighting elections on this issue is not correct... and the BJP never opposed,” Shah said.

Shah’s comments come a month after Prime Minister Narendra Modi accused the opposition of trying to “divide the country in the name of caste” after Bihar released its caste survey.

The India National Development Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) of opposition parties also supported the call for a national caste census.

The Congress in several election-bound states such as Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Telangana have proposed a Bihar like caste survey if they come to power in these states. The Andhra Pradesh government has also decided to conduct a caste survey.

In his recent visit to poll-bound Chhattisgarh, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said that India needs a caste census, referring to it as the “X-ray of India” that would aid in understanding the country’s demographic composition and pave the way for an inclusive development strategy.

Later, Chhattisgarh chief minister Bhupesh Baghel also promised a caste census if Congress retains power in the state.

Earlier, addressing a rally in the Pandariya assembly, Shah attacked the Congress and said that religious conversion was on the rise in Chhattisgarh under the party-led government.

He also accused the Baghel-led government of indulging in scams and said if the BJP is voted to power this time, “…those who committed corruption will be sent to jail”.

He dubbed CM Baghel a “prepaid CM” of the Congress, accusing him of turning the state exchequer into an ATM of the grand old party.

“In the Congress rule, religious conversion is on the rise. The Constitution gives liberty to every citizen to follow the faith of their choice. However, they have started using the state machinery to convert poor tribals, which is not in the interest of the state. As a result of it, clashes have erupted in every house and village of the state, and the law and order situation has deteriorated,” Shah said.

Responding to the Union home minister’s claims, Congress spokesperson RP Singh said that Shah knows that he is losing the state, and hence, he is misleading the people of the state by giving them false information.

“Shah always gives false information in his speech. His claims are baseless. This is a fact that Baghel Ji is an ATM of the people of Chhattisgarh and has given money for welfare schemes in the last five years,” said Singh.

“If they have not opposed it (caste census), they have not welcomed or supported it as well. And, what ‘thoughts’ the BJP need when Modi Ji himself is an OBC,”

