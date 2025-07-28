Brother-sister duo killed in accident on way to school, cousin injured

A brother-sister duo was killed and their cousin was critically injured when a speeding unidentified vehicle ran over them on the Badaun-Meerut highway on Monday. The incident took place near Silahari village under Sahaswan police station limits of Badaun district when they were going to school, said police, adding that the driver fled the scene immediately after the collision. DM ordered an inquiry and warned of strict action against defaulters. (FOR REPRESENTATION)

According to police, the victims have been identified as Anshu (12) and Ankit (11), children of Prempal Singh from Kaknasi village in the Zarifnagar police station area. Their injured has been identified as their cousin Khushboo (12), daughter of Prempal’s elder brother Mahipal.

They were on their way to school in Nagla Choi village, around three kilometres from their home when the accident occurred. All three children studied in the same school, with Anshu and Khushboo in Class 2 and Ankit in Class 1.

The children were taken to the community health centre (CHC), where doctors declared Anshu and Ankit dead on arrival. Khushboo, who suffered serious injuries, received emergency treatment and was later referred to a higher medical center for specialised treatment, informed KK Saroj, additional superintendent of police.

He also instructed officials to identify and arrest the absconding driver at the earliest.

Police conducted post-mortem examinations and handed over the bodies to the family and a case has been registered against the unidentified driver based on a complaint filed by Prempal, police added.

During investigation, Prempal informed that he was uncertain whether the school was open after the weekend, so he called a teacher, Pramod, who confirmed that classes were being held. Based on this information, the children left home around 7:30 am on a bicycle.

The district magistrate had ordered the schools in Budaun to remain closed from Saturday to Monday due to traffic diversions related to the Kanwar Yatra but some schools defied the order and remained open.

DM Avneesh Rai said that the matter has come to his notice and he has ordered an inquiry, stating, “Strict action will be taken against schools violating the official orders.”

District Basic Education Officer (BSA) Virendra Singh said an investigation has been initiated and a clarification will be sought from the school management, adding that the recognition status of the school will also be examined. WITH AGENCY INPUTS