Buoyed by PM’s praise, LMC to develop 4 more Miyawaki forests in Lucknow

Lucknow: Encouraged by Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s commendation during the Mann ki Baat monthly radio show, the Lucknow Municipal Corporation (LMC) is set to enhance the city’s green cover with the development of four additional Miyawaki forests in the Rasoolpur Kayastha area. In June this year, the PM had appreciated the development of a Miyawaki forest in Lucknow’s Aliganj area. Lucknow Municipal Corporation (HT Photo)

Now, mayor Sushma Kharakwal has reiterated her responsibility to ensure a clean environment while citing the transformative potential of Miyawaki forests. Inspired by the success of the Miyawaki forest in sector D Aliganj, the LMC plans to utilise this Japanese afforestation method to create lush greenery in four new locations across the city.

“This innovative method, pioneered by Japanese botanist Akira Miyawaki, enables the rapid development of dense forests with native plants in a significantly shorter time frame,” mayor Kharakwal added. Traditional methods often take up to a century to establish a dense forest, whereas Miyawaki forests can achieve this in just 10 to 20 years. The mayor underscored the urgency of responding to the climate change emergency and global biodiversity loss, underscoring the need for diverse and healthy forests.

Municipal commissioner Inderjeet Singh disclosed that the LMC has allocated eight crore rupees for the development of these Miyawaki forests in Rasoolpur Kayastha village, Forest Zone-3. Tenders have already been issued, marking a crucial step towards realising the city’s green vision. Singh highlighted the success of the existing Miyawaki forests in Aliganj Sector-D, Aliganj Sector-O, Sector F, Kapoorthala, Kanha Upvan, and Atal Upvan.

The ambitious project aims to plant 1,79,200 saplings in a total area of 11,200 square meters, featuring a diverse array of native species such as Amaltas, Jamun, Arjun, Kadamba, Palash, Shisham, Teak, Champa, Chandni, Erica Palm, Amla, Keji, Rose, Mulberry, Clove, Chans, Pomegranate, and more.

Gangaram Gautam, LMC’s Garden Superintendent, highlighted the efficiency of the Miyawaki method, where five plants are strategically planted per meter, ensuring rapid growth that outpaces conventional rates. As Lucknow gears up for this green revolution, the Miyawaki forests stand as a testament to the city’s commitment to environmental sustainability and combating climate change.