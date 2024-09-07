Candidates with criminal background must disclose cases publicly: Ggm DC

Gurugram: In a bid to promote transparent and fair assembly elections, all candidates with criminal backgrounds are required to publicly disclose the details of their cases. The directive, mandated by the Election Commission of India (ECI), ensures that voters are well-informed about criminal records of candidates’ before casting their vote, officials said. Deputy commissioner and district election officer Nishant Kumar Yadav emphasised the importance of this move. He announced that candidates must publish these details in both newspapers and television channels. (HT PHOTO)

Yadav further explained that both candidates and the respective political parties are required to publish this information three times during the election campaign. “The details must be shared on one national and one local newspaper, television channels, and social media platforms like Facebook and Twitter, as well as on the official website of the political party. Political parties must also provide a full explanation for selecting a candidate with a criminal record, stating reasons related to their qualifications and achievements rather than simply their electability,” he said.

The timeline for these disclosures is also stringent. Candidates and political parties must publish the details within 48 hours of the candidate’s selection. These disclosures must be made three times during the campaign—within four days of the withdrawal of nominations, between the fifth and eighth day, and then again from the ninth day until the final day of campaigning. Political parties must submit a compliance report to the Election Commission within 72 hours of selecting their candidates, officials aware of the matter said.

Failure to comply with these requirements will be treated as contempt of the Supreme Court’s orders and will be escalated to the Election Commission for action, they added.