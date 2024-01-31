Caretaker of cow shelter killed in bull attack in Bulandshahr

In a shocking incident, a bull brutally killed the caretaker of a cow shelter in Mandawli village of Jahangirabad Kotwali area of district Bulandshahr on Monday afternoon. (File photo for representation)

The bull, which was on the shelter premises, also attacked the caretaker’s daughter-in-law who came to his rescue. She somehow saved herself.

The villagers caught the bull, tied it up and informed the veterinary department. On information, the veterinary doctor and the team of the department reached the cow shelter for investigation.

Chief veterinary officer of the district Dr Anil Kumar Sharma said that compensation would be given to the kin of the deceased as per the rules.

The victim identified as 65-year-old Radha Charan, a resident of village Mandawali of Kotwali area, was a caretaker at the cow shelter located in the village. Following his daily routine, at around 3pm on Monday, he reached the cow shelter with his daughter-in-law to feed the cows.

While he was feeding the cows, a bull that was also on the shelter premises, attacked Radha Charan. He tried hard to escape but the bull kept mauling him and picked him up with its horns several times and threw him on the ground.

His daughter-in-law started shouting for help after which the villagers rushed to the spot and somehow managed to tie it up. The family members took Radha Charan to the CHC with the help of the villagers, where the doctors declared him dead upon arrival.

Jahangirabad police reached the spot after receiving info rmation and sent the body for post-mortem examination.