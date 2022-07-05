Home / Cities / Chennai: Cab driver kills techie after argument over OTP, number of passengers
Both Umendran and the cab driver Ravi reportedly exchanged blows after they got into an altercation and the cab driver hit the victim on the forehead with his phone
The victim H Umendar, an engineer from a private firm was in Chennai with his wife and other family members . (File picture)
Updated on Jul 05, 2022 03:06 PM IST
ByDivya Chandrababu

A cab driver in Chennai was arrested on Tuesday for beating a 34-year-old man to death over the number of passengers entering the cab and the one-time password (OTP) required before starting a trip.

The victim H Umendar, an engineer from a private firm from Coimbatore was in Chennai with his wife and other family members including four children to spend the weekend. They had booked a cab after they came out of a mall in Navalur after watching a movie on Sunday around 3:30 pm. When the cab arrived, the entire family of seven rushed inside the vehicle.

Also Read: Kurali murder was love triangle gone wrong: Mohali police

This enraged the 41-year-old cab driver, N Ravi, after which he asked the family to ge down.

According to police, he shouted saying that if they were seven people, they should have booked an SUV and they shouldn’t have gotten inside the cab without giving the OTP to verify the ride.

Both Umendran and Ravi reportedly exchanged blows after they got into an altercation and the cab driver hit the victim on the forehead with his phone.

Eyewitnesses claimed the driver had also punched him on the face and Umendar bled from his nose and fell unconscious. He was declared dead by a private hospital. Onlookers apprehended the cab driver until the police arrived.

The cab driver hails from Salem district. The Kelambbakam police arrested him and charged him with murder.

  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Divya Chandrababu

    Divya Chandrababu is an award-winning political and human rights journalist based in Chennai, India. Divya is presently Assistant Editor of the Hindustan Times where she covers Tamil Nadu & Puducherry. She started her career as a broadcast journalist at NDTV-Hindu where she anchored and wrote prime time news bulletins. Later, she covered politics, development, mental health, child and disability rights for The Times of India. Divya has been a journalism fellow for several programs including the Asia Journalism Fellowship at Singapore and the KAS Media Asia- The Caravan for narrative journalism. Divya has a master's in politics and international studies from the University of Warwick, UK. As an independent journalist Divya has written for Indian and foreign publications on domestic and international affairs.

Topics
chennai
chennai
