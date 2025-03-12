Chhattisgarh Congress demands CBI probe into irregularities in Bharatmala project

RAIPUR: The Congress legislators in Chhattisgarh staged a walkout in the state Assembly on Wednesday, demanding a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into alleged irregularities in land compensation distribution for a central government road project of Raipur-Visakhapatnam economic corridor under Bharatmala project. The Chhattisgarh Legislative Assembly. (File Photo)

The Congress legislators alleged irregularities to the tune of around ₹350 crores in the land compensation distribution and claimed that political leaders and senior officials were involved in it. It led to a heated debate in the House. Later, the Congress MLAs staged a walkout after the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government admitted to irregularities but refused to order a CBI inquiry.

Raising the issue during the Question Hour, Leader of Opposition Charan Das Mahant said that land acquisition discrepancies in several villages in Raipur had led to a financial loss of ₹43.19 crore to the Union government.

He further alleged that over ₹350 crore was misappropriated in the overall execution of the Bharatmala project.

Mahant said that suspending a few officials was not enough and insisted that only a CBI investigation could reveal the full extent of the case.

“Senior party leaders of all three important parties and senior administrative officers are likely to be involved in these irregularities. If ₹43 crores discrepancy is found in only three-four villages of Raipur, I believe that the total irregularities would be ₹350 crores,” said Mahant.

Responding to the allegations, revenue minister Tank Ram Verma acknowledged that complaints regarding compensation distribution were received, prompting a probe by the Raipur district collector in August 2022. The investigation, completed in April 2024, found multiple irregularities.

“We have found irregularities of partition of land after the issuance of the acquisition notification; secondly in compensation awarded for land already acquired; and also payments made to individuals who were not the rightful owners,” said Verma

The report detailed that in Nayakbandha village, 13 original khasras (land tracts) were illegally divided into 53 smaller plots to manipulate compensation distribution. Additionally, cases of fraudulent property transactions were approved for compensation by backdating ownership records.

Following the findings, the government suspended then Naib Tehsildar of Gobara Navapara, Lakheshwar Prasad Kiran, and three patwaris—Jitendra Sahu, Dinesh Patel, and Lekhram Devangan.

Disciplinary action is also being taken against then sub-divisional officer oRevenue) and competent Officer (Land Acquisition) Nirbhay Sahu, as well as former tehsildar of Abhanpur, Shashikant Kurre.

Despite the admissions, the government refused to order a CBI probe, stating that the matter was already under investigation by the Raipur divisional commissioner. Mahant, dissatisfied with the response, demanded an FIR against the guilty officials and proposed forming a House committee to investigate the matter. The government, however, stood firm on its stance.

Unhappy with the reply, Mahant declared that he would approach the high court for further action.