 Chhattisgarh factory blast: 8 workers missing as family continues protest at site
Monday, May 27, 2024
New Delhi oC
Chhattisgarh factory blast: 8 workers missing as family continues protest at site

By Ritesh Mishra
May 27, 2024 11:55 AM IST

Villagers and the relatives of those who are missing in the blast are protesting near the blast site in Pirda

Eight workers remain missing after the blast at an explosives manufacturing factory in Chhattisgarh’s Bemetara district took place on Saturday, officials said.

Such was the intensity of the blast that a 25-foot deep crater was formed at the blast site. (HT photos)
Such was the intensity of the blast that a 25-foot deep crater was formed at the blast site.

Some body parts were found at the blast spot and DNA testing will be done to identify the victims, police said on Monday.

Families of those missing in the blast along with villagers are protesting near the blast site in Pirda.

Earlier on Saturday, the district administration said that one person was killed, while six others were injured in the explosion at Special Blasts Limited near Pirda village in Berla development block.

Such was the intensity of the blast that a 25-foot deep crater was formed at the blast site.

Body parts of a few people were found at the site, eyewitnesses and rescue personnel said.

Addressing media persons, superintendent of police (SP), Bemetara, Ramkrishna Sahu said that family members of eight workers lodged the missing complaints with police on Sunday.

“There were some body parts which was recovered from the debris at the blast site as bodies were blown into pieces in the explosion. Now, DNA examination will be done to identify them,” the SP said.

Meanwhile, collector Ranbir Sharma said the factory management has been instructed to provide compensation of 10 lakh each to the kin of the eight missing workers and an immediate cheque of 5 lakh each (by the factory management).

“The rescue operation, involving personnel of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), police, and district administration, is over and the samples of body parts will be sent for DNA examination to identify the persons,” he said.

Experts from the Jabalpur-based ordnance factory of the Army was contacted on Sunday to assist in the rescue operation, the collector added.

The compensation announced by the state government will be given after the DNA examination of the body parts is completed, Sharma said.

A magisterial inquiry has been ordered into the incident and further action will be taken against those found guilty after the probe, he said.

According to eyewitnesses recounting the day of the blast, at least 100 people were working in the explosives manufacturing factory when the blast occurred.

The state government has announced financial assistance of 5 lakh to the kin of each of the deceased and 50,000 each for the injured.

  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    Ritesh Mishra

    State Correspondent for Chhattisgarh. Reports Maoism, Politics, Mining and important developments from the state. Covered all sorts of extremism in Central India. Reported from Madhya Pradesh for eight years.

