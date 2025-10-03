Chief of newly formed militant outfit arrested in Manipur, arms recovered: Police
The arrested individual was the chief of Chin Kuki Mizo Army (CKMA) and has been identified as Paokholen Guite of P Mongjang Village in Manipur’s Churachandpur
Published on: Oct 3, 2025 10:37 AM IST
By Sobhapati Samom
Security forces in Manipur arrested the head of a newly formed militant outfit which has not signed any ceasefire or peace deal with the government, who was also involved in “in trafficking of weapons and drugs across the India-Myanmar border.”
The arrested individual was the chief of Chin Kuki Mizo Army (CKMA) and has been identified as Paokholen Guite of P Mongjang Village in Manipur’s Churachandpur district. He was arrested from S Munuam.
Confirming the development, Manipur Police, in a press note, issued on late Thursday night said,“The arrestee was involved in trafficking of weapons and drugs across the India-Myanmar border for non-SOO organisations in Manipur such as United Kuki National Army (UKNA). He was also involved in extortion activities.”
SOO organisations are Kuki armed groups that have signed the suspension of operations (SOO) with the central and state governments. There are more than a dozen SOO organisations in the state.
“From the possession of the arrestee, the following were recovered: i.02 (two) AK 47 rifles, ii.02 (two) AK 47 magazines, iii.31 (thirty one) 7.62 AK 47 rounds, iv.150 (one hundred fifty) 7.62 SLR/LMG rounds,v.Cash amount of ₹1,00,000/- (one lakh), vi.01 (one) bullet proof pouch, vii.01 (one) four-wheeler, and viii.02 (two) mobile phones,” the police added in their press note.