    Chief of newly formed militant outfit arrested in Manipur, arms recovered: Police

    The arrested individual was the chief of Chin Kuki Mizo Army (CKMA) and has been identified as Paokholen Guite of P Mongjang Village in Manipur’s Churachandpur

    Published on: Oct 3, 2025 10:37 AM IST
    By Sobhapati Samom
    Security forces in Manipur arrested the head of a newly formed militant outfit which has not signed any ceasefire or peace deal with the government, who was also involved in “in trafficking of weapons and drugs across the India-Myanmar border.”

    The arrestee was involved in trafficking of weapons and drugs across the India-Myanmar border for non-SOO organisations. (Representative file photo)

    The arrested individual was the chief of Chin Kuki Mizo Army (CKMA) and has been identified as Paokholen Guite of P Mongjang Village in Manipur’s Churachandpur district. He was arrested from S Munuam.

    Confirming the development, Manipur Police, in a press note, issued on late Thursday night said,“The arrestee was involved in trafficking of weapons and drugs across the India-Myanmar border for non-SOO organisations in Manipur such as United Kuki National Army (UKNA). He was also involved in extortion activities.”

    Also Read:Congress accuses Manipur govt of paying 6 crore to militant group

    SOO organisations are Kuki armed groups that have signed the suspension of operations (SOO) with the central and state governments. There are more than a dozen SOO organisations in the state.

    “From the possession of the arrestee, the following were recovered: i.02 (two) AK 47 rifles, ii.02 (two) AK 47 magazines, iii.31 (thirty one) 7.62 AK 47 rounds, iv.150 (one hundred fifty) 7.62 SLR/LMG rounds,v.Cash amount of 1,00,000/- (one lakh), vi.01 (one) bullet proof pouch, vii.01 (one) four-wheeler, and viii.02 (two) mobile phones,” the police added in their press note.

