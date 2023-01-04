Chintels collapse: Two evaluating firms asked to complete survey by Jan 9

Gurugram: A review meeting on the evaluation report of flats in Tower D of Chintels Paradiso in Sector 109 was held on Tuesday in which directions were issued to the two evaluating firms to complete the survey and submit the final report on January 9.

The evaluation report of the flats has already been completed and submitted to the Gurugram district administration but the evaluation of interior works is still underway and will be completed soon, said department of town and country planning (DTCP) officials.

The meeting was chaired by additional deputy commissioner Vishram Kumar Meena along with DTCP officials. The two evaluating firms were also present.

The evaluation survey of 64 flats in tower D of Chintels Paradiso condominium is being carried out after the district administration recommended that it has to be demolished based on a report of the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Delhi in November last year.

Six floors of tower D had collapsed partially on February 10 last year, after which the Haryana government recommended a structural audit of the condominium.

Manish Yadav, district town planner (enforcement), who was present during the meeting, said that directions have been issued to the two firms to complete the report at the earliest and submit it by January 9.

“The evaluation report of the interiors is being carried out and the two firms have been asked to expedite the work by the additional deputy commissioner, who chaired the meeting. Once the report is received, it will be shared with the Chintels Paradiso RWA and the developer,” Yadav said.

According to DTCP officials, the evaluation report of the flats has already been submitted and it has pegged the minimum base price of the flats at ₹5,900 per square feet, which was revised from the initial rate of ₹5,500 per square feet.

The report has pegged the net cost of construction of the entire tower D at ₹64 crore. The total area sold by the developer is 155,775 sq feet, the report added.

DTCP officials said that the work of surveying the interiors has been delayed, but it is now in the final phase and will be completed soon.

A representative of the developer did not comment on the matter.