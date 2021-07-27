Cidco to transfer 219ha of mangrove land to Maharashtra forest department

The City and Industrial Development Corporation (Cidco) has decided to transfer 219 hectares (ha) of mangrove land under its ownership to the mangroves cell of the Maharashtra forest department, for protection and conservation.

Cidco has written to the Raigad district collector in this regard. The collector will take the possession of the mangrove land from Cidco on Tuesday and thereafter transfer it.

Cidco’s managing director and vice-chairman Sanjay Mukherjee said, “Cidco has always given due importance to environment-friendly development in its policy. Accordingly, Cidco has decided to transfer 219ha of mangrove land to the state forest department.”

To protect and conserve the mangrove forest in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region under reserved forest, the authorities are transferring the mangrove region under their jurisdiction to the forest department. Accordingly, Cidco has decided to transfer mangrove land from Mauje Kamothe and Mauje Panvel. Cidco stated that other mangrove lands in Panvel and Uran will be also handed over to the mangrove cell in the next phase.