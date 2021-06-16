Citing pandemic, Pak denies permission to Sikh jatha

Amritsar Pakistan has denied permission to a Sikh jatha (group of pilgrims) that was scheduled to visit it via the Attari-Wagah border on June 21, citing the covid-19 pandemic. The jatha was to stay in Pakistan for 10 days and was to commemorate the death of Maharaja Ranjit Singh at Gurdwara Dehra Sahib in Lahore on June 29, besides visiting Sikh religious places.

Previously, Pakistan had denied permission to a Sikh jatha that was to visit historic gurdwaras there on the martyrdom day of the 5th Sikh master, Guru Arjan Dev, on June 6, again citing the pandemic.

According to a bilateral agreement signed in 1950 to guarantee the rights of minorities in both countries, around 3,000 Sikh pilgrims are allowed to visit gurdwaras in Pakistan on four religious occasions. These are the birth anniversary of Sikhism founder Guru Nanak, the martyrdom anniversary of Guru Arjan Dev, the foundation day of Khalsa Panth (Baisakhi) and to commemorate the death anniversary of Maharaja Ranjit Singh.

Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) assistant secretary (media) Kulwinder Singh Ramdas, said, “The yatra department of the SGPC spoke over phone with Pakistan Sikh Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (PSGPC) president Satwant Singh, who confirmed the decision of his government.”

He added that the pilgrims who had submitted their passports to the SGPC office for going to Pakistan can get back their documents from the yatra department.