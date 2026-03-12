Tuticorin , The murder of a 17-year-old Class 12 student in Tuticorin has led to political backlash in Tamil Nadu. Class 12 student found murdered in Tuticorin; Opposition allege sexual assault

The girl, who went missing on March 10, had been found murdered near her house in Vedanatham on March 11.

According to police sources, the girl's parents had filed a girl-missing complaint with Kulathur police station on the night of March 10, when she failed to return home. While searching, the villagers spotted her body in a bush near her house the next day.

Noting that there were strangulation marks on her neck, the police said the girl's body has been sent for post-mortem, and that report is awaited for further action.

Meanwhile, taking to X on Thursday, Leader of Opposition and AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami alleged that the girl was sexually assaulted.

He also claimed that the police exhibited a lethargic attitude when the parents first reported the girl missing.

In a strongly worded statement, Palaniswami said, "This shameful act has exposed the character of the DMK government."

Palaniswami further questioned the involvement of a ruling party legislator in negotiations with the victim's family, who have been staging protests.

"Why should a DMK MLA come and hold peace talks? Is the DMK or the DMK government trying to hide something, dilute the case, or save the criminals in some way?" he asked, while demanding to "immediately arrest all the criminals involved."

The Communist Party of India joined the condemnation, highlighting the vulnerability of the victim who belonged to a family of a daily wage labourer. CPI State Secretary M Veerapandian stated that the student died under mysterious circumstances and blamed the police for the escalation of the tragedy.

"The CPI considers that the negligence of the police is the reason for such a horrific incident," Veerapandian said. He further noted that there is "deep suspicion that the death occurred due to sexual assault" and urged the government to order a proper investigation to find the true culprits.

The opposition's outcry comes amid ongoing road blockades and protests by villagers and social activists in the Vedanatham area, who are demanding immediate justice and the arrest of the perpetrators.

However, Tuticorin SP C Madhan said evidence obtained so far is inconclusive and only the post-mortem report can establish whether the girl was sexually assaulted or not.

"Investigation is ongoing, and it is too early to say anything conclusive," added the SP.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.