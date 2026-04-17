CM Yogi orders Ayushman card, aid to woman for child’s treatment

A distressed woman’s plea for her ailing child drew the attention of Yogi Adityanath during a Janata Darshan held at the Digvijay Nath auditorium here on Thursday morning. For representation only (HT File Photo)

The chief minister was hearing nearly 200 grievances when the woman from Shravasti approached him with her sick child and pleaded for immediate medical assistance. Responding promptly, the chief minister directed officials to arrange urgent treatment.

He enquired whether the family possessed an Ayushman Bharat Yojana card for health coverage. Upon learning that they did not, he instructed officials to issue the card immediately and ensure the child receives full medical support.

“Do not worry, we will ensure proper treatment for the child. No obstacle will be allowed in medical care,” the chief minister assured, emphasising that the case should be handled on priority without delay.

The Janata Darshan witnessed a large turnout, with applicants raising issues related to healthcare, land disputes and financial assistance. The chief minister directed officials to take time-bound action on all complaints and adopt a compassionate approach, especially while dealing with vulnerable families.

He further instructed authorities to coordinate with hospitals and extend the benefits of relevant health schemes. Stressing urgency in serious medical cases, he reiterated that financial hardship should not prevent anyone, particularly children and the elderly, from receiving proper treatment.