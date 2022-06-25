Concerns raised by MPs, MLAs: Prayagraj police stations to maintain record of issues, action taken

Now, every police station of Prayagraj and offices of district police officials will maintain an updated register, noting all complaints and issues raised by public representatives including ministers, MPs and MLAs, and the action taken in each case.

Orders in this regard were issued by senior superintendent of police (SSP), Prayagraj, Ajay Kumar, on the basis of feedback received during a recent monthly meeting with public representatives.

“These issues raised by the public representatives may have been in person, on phone or through letters. This has been ordered to ensure better coordination between police officials and the public representatives for the benefit of the people,” said Kumar confirming the development.

In the missive dated June 22, sent to all police stations besides other officials including additional superintendents of police and circle officers among others, the SSP ordered the officials to ensure that every call of public representatives is immediately answered and in case of a preoccupation, a revert call is made as soon as possible.

Officers have been warned to refrain from using unacceptable and improper language with public representatives and extend due courtesy and honour whenever any public representative visits their police stations or offices.

The order makes clear that in case a public representative happens to use unacceptable language or misbehaves with a police official, they should immediately report it to the SSP so that necessary steps can be taken to resolve the situation.

While instructing strict compliance of these instructions, the SSP has also made clear that these registers will be inspected from time to time during visits of gazetted officers to police stations and offices.

The move follows complaints by public representatives to the district police chief that issues and concerns raised by them were often ignored by police officials and the mandated courtesy to be extended to them is also not shown.