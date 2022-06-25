Concerns raised by MPs, MLAs: Prayagraj police stations to maintain record of issues, action taken
Now, every police station of Prayagraj and offices of district police officials will maintain an updated register, noting all complaints and issues raised by public representatives including ministers, MPs and MLAs, and the action taken in each case.
Orders in this regard were issued by senior superintendent of police (SSP), Prayagraj, Ajay Kumar, on the basis of feedback received during a recent monthly meeting with public representatives.
“These issues raised by the public representatives may have been in person, on phone or through letters. This has been ordered to ensure better coordination between police officials and the public representatives for the benefit of the people,” said Kumar confirming the development.
In the missive dated June 22, sent to all police stations besides other officials including additional superintendents of police and circle officers among others, the SSP ordered the officials to ensure that every call of public representatives is immediately answered and in case of a preoccupation, a revert call is made as soon as possible.
Officers have been warned to refrain from using unacceptable and improper language with public representatives and extend due courtesy and honour whenever any public representative visits their police stations or offices.
The order makes clear that in case a public representative happens to use unacceptable language or misbehaves with a police official, they should immediately report it to the SSP so that necessary steps can be taken to resolve the situation.
While instructing strict compliance of these instructions, the SSP has also made clear that these registers will be inspected from time to time during visits of gazetted officers to police stations and offices.
The move follows complaints by public representatives to the district police chief that issues and concerns raised by them were often ignored by police officials and the mandated courtesy to be extended to them is also not shown.
Two stabbed over social media post in Ghaziabad
Ghaziabad: A minor altercation on social media led to a stabbing incident in Ghaziabad's Jassipura on Saturday, where two boys sustained severe injuries inflicted by a group of 10 to 15 armed suspects and were referred to a higher centre for critical care. The two victims were identified as Mohammad Rakib (17), and his friend Mohammad Rehan (18). Police said that both the victims are residents of Kaila Bhatta locality in Ghaziabad.
Advance power bills: Punjab power minister promises to resolve issue soon
A day after industrialists staged a protest against the recovery of advance consumption deposit (advance bills of 45 days) by the Punjab State Power Corporation Limited, Atam Nagar MLA Kulwant Singh Sidhu took up the issue with power minister Harbhajan Singh on Saturday. Sidhu stated that a delegation of industrialists had apprised him of the issue, following which he took up the matter with the minister.
U.P. students shine in CLAT, LU girl bags AIR 1 rank
Uttar Pradesh students performed brilliantly in the common law admission test. Samriddhi Mishra, 24, from Lucknow University has secured All India Rank ( 1) in the postgraduate examination, while two Kanpur boys, Shivaansh Chaudhary ( 3) and Akshat Agarwal ( 5) excelled in CLAT at the undergraduate level. CLAT-2022 results for admissions to undergraduate and post-graduate courses in top-notch law universities of the country were declared late Friday night.
Six injured after fire breaks out at grocery shop in Ghaziabad
At least six people were injured after a fire broke out at a grocery shop in Khoda on Saturday morning, said police. Police said that illegal refilling of cylinders caused the fire, adding that several liquefied petroleum gas cylinders and gas filling pipes were recovered from the spot. The grocery shop is owned by one Ashok Prajapati — who lives on the first floor of the building with his family.
Vegetable vendor beaten to death in Ghaziabad for selling ‘stale’ jackfruit
A 38-year-old vegetable vendor was beaten to death with a rod by a customer on Thursday night in Morta, near the Delhi-Meerut Road, the police said, adding that the suspect has been identified, but is still at large. On Thursday evening, one Sandeep Tyagi, reportedly brought jackfruit from Anil Kumar, who hails from Hardoi in Uttar Pradesh, but returned that night, claiming it was stale, police said. The suspect will be arrested at the earliest, police added.
