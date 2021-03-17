IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Others / Cong built ‘substandard’ buildings like Krishi Bhawan, Shastri Bhawan: Puri
HT Image
HT Image
others

Cong built ‘substandard’ buildings like Krishi Bhawan, Shastri Bhawan: Puri

New Delhi: Responding to Congress’ criticism of the Central Vista project, Union housing minister Hardeep Puri on Wednesday said the Congress constructed “substandard” buildings such as the Krishi Bhawan, Shastri Bhawan and Nirman Bhawan which are not fit to be used as offices
READ FULL STORY
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON MAR 17, 2021 11:30 PM IST

New Delhi: Responding to Congress’ criticism of the Central Vista project, Union housing minister Hardeep Puri on Wednesday said the Congress constructed “substandard” buildings such as the Krishi Bhawan, Shastri Bhawan and Nirman Bhawan which are not fit to be used as offices.

“If buildings like Krishi Bhawan, Shastri Bhawan and Nirman Bhawan will have to come down, will you be sorry because you built those buildings and they were substandard buildings. They are not fit for offices,” Puri said in the Rajya Sabha while responding to a question by Congress MP Amee Yajnik over the number of buildings that will be demolished for the redevelopment of the Centra Vista.

“We are now going to relocate you. Madam, we will relocate you to a new parliament building where you will have enough space,” he added.

The Congress has been arguing against the Central Vista redevelopment project during a pandemic and economic recession.On December 10, Congress’ parliamentary leaders had boycotted the ‘Bhoomi poojan’ ceremony for the new Parliament building by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Puri also said the Centre has not taken any decision on how the old Parliament building will be used.

“At this point of time, no comprehensive thought has been given to what precise use the old parliament building will be put to. Several suggestions keep coming, including that there should be an institute for democratic and parliament studies. These are merely suggestions. No decisions have been taken,” he said.

The Central Vista plan, being handled by the Union ministry of housing and urban affairs, involves building a new Parliament by India’s 75th year of Independence in 2022. It also includes constructing 11 administrative buildings to house all the government ministries and is scheduled to be finished by 2024. Tata Projects Limited was tasked with the construction of the new Parliament complex on September 29, 2020.

Broadly, the plan also includes razing buildings such as Shastri Bhawan, Udyog Bhawan and Krishi Bhawan that house important government ministries to build a common secretariat for roughly 70,000 central government employees who are currently located across 30 buildings.

“We hope that the next winter session of Parliament will be held in the new building in 2022, which also happens to be the 75th year of Independence,” Puri said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
HT Image
HT Image
others

Lawmakers pay rich tributes, assembly adjourned

By HT Correspondent, Shimla
UPDATED ON MAR 18, 2021 12:42 AM IST
The Himachal Pradesh assembly paid rich tributes to Mandi MP Ram Swaroop Sharma, who passed away at Delhi on Wednesday morning
READ FULL STORY
Close
Former MP Muzaffar Baig (in brown) greets Jammu and Kashmir Peoples’ Conference chairperson Sajad Lone on Wednesday. (Source: Twitter)
Former MP Muzaffar Baig (in brown) greets Jammu and Kashmir Peoples’ Conference chairperson Sajad Lone on Wednesday. (Source: Twitter)
others

Muzaffar Baig joins J&K Peoples’ Conference

By Mir Ehsan, Srinagar
UPDATED ON MAR 18, 2021 12:40 AM IST
Had resigned last year from the PDP after his wife Safeena was denied ticket by the People’s Alliance for Gupkar Declaration to contest DDC polls
READ FULL STORY
Close
BJP national president JP Nadda pays his condolences to a family member of BJP MP from Himachal Pradesh Ram Swaroop Sharma in New Delhi on Wednesday. (PTI)
BJP national president JP Nadda pays his condolences to a family member of BJP MP from Himachal Pradesh Ram Swaroop Sharma in New Delhi on Wednesday. (PTI)
others

MP Swaroop’s death sends shock waves across Mandi

By HT Correspondent, Shimla/dharamshala
UPDATED ON MAR 18, 2021 12:40 AM IST
People rushed to Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) lawmaker Ram Swaroop Sharma’s residence at Jalpehar village in Himachal Pradesh’s Mandi as the news of his death in Delhi broke on Wednesday
READ FULL STORY
Close
HP chief minister Jai Ram Thakur. (HT Photo)
HP chief minister Jai Ram Thakur. (HT Photo)
others

Will ask Capt to cap number of pilgrims coming to HP: Jai Ram

By Gaurav Bisht, Shimla
PUBLISHED ON MAR 18, 2021 12:40 AM IST
Says over 1.78 lakh people have been administered vaccine in the state that is about 2.6 percent of the total population
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

Delhi riots: Man who complained about loot at his house made accused in the same case

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON MAR 17, 2021 11:38 PM IST
New Delhi: A Delhi court on Wednesday termed it “an apparent absurdity” that a man in the north east Delhi riots, who had complained to the police about the damage and loot of his house during the north east Delhi riots, had subsequently made an accused in the case by the police after his complaint was clubbed with another complaint of one Naresh Chand
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

Plastic waste menace: Time for consumers to re-think buying habits

By Pushpa Girimaji
PUBLISHED ON MAR 17, 2021 11:33 PM IST
Plastic pollution has reached such alarming proportions that as consumers, we now need to demand accountability from manufacturers who use plastic for packaging their goods but refuse to take responsibility for the waste that they generate
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

Cong built ‘substandard’ buildings like Krishi Bhawan, Shastri Bhawan: Puri

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON MAR 17, 2021 11:30 PM IST
New Delhi: Responding to Congress’ criticism of the Central Vista project, Union housing minister Hardeep Puri on Wednesday said the Congress constructed “substandard” buildings such as the Krishi Bhawan, Shastri Bhawan and Nirman Bhawan which are not fit to be used as offices
READ FULL STORY
Close
(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
others

Burglars make off with 300kg safe containing 5.8 lakh from Ludhiana flour mill

By HT Correspondent, Ludhiana
PUBLISHED ON MAR 17, 2021 11:30 PM IST
Drill hole in a wall of the mill to steal the safe, dump it at a vacant plot nearby after stealing cash
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

First road built of legacy waste to come up in east Delhi’s Kalyanpuri area

By Ashish Mishra
PUBLISHED ON MAR 17, 2021 11:29 PM IST
New Delhi: The East Delhi civic body will construct its first road using legacy municipal waste on an 800-metre stretch in Kalyanpuri, officials said on Wednesday
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

Work on East Delhi integrated hub to pick up pace

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON MAR 17, 2021 11:29 PM IST
New Delhi: Delhi lieutenant governor Anil Baijal on Wednesday reviewed Karkardooma’s Integrated Development of East Delhi Hub, which is Delhi’s first Transit-Oriented Development (TOD) project with officials saying that the work on the project has picked up pace as the Centre is soon going to notify the TOD policy
READ FULL STORY
Close
(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
others

Ludhiana woman booked for aborting pregnancy without informing husband

By HT Correspondent, Ludhiana
PUBLISHED ON MAR 17, 2021 11:25 PM IST
Chandigarh man filed a complaint in July 2020 after he found out that his wife got two abortions without his knowledge
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

Lucknow admn to ensure implementation of guest limit norms for functions

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON MAR 17, 2021 11:22 PM IST
LUCKNOW The district administration will ensure strict implementation of Covid-19 protocols, especially the ones pertaining to get-togethers and marriage functions
READ FULL STORY
Close
Ludhiana NGO owner duped of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>6 lakh on pretext of conducting govt survey
Ludhiana NGO owner duped of 6 lakh on pretext of conducting govt survey
others

Ludhiana NGO owner duped of 6 lakh on pretext of conducting govt survey

By HT Correspondent, Ludhiana
PUBLISHED ON MAR 17, 2021 11:21 PM IST
Contacted agency offering 100 per household to conduct a toilet survey after seeing an online advertisement, but the agency stopped taking his calls after payment of 6 lakh
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

UP sees rising trend in Covid cases

By HT Correspondent
UPDATED ON MAR 17, 2021 11:18 PM IST
LUCKNOW Uttar Pradesh logged a further rise in fresh Covid cases with 261 people testing positive for the virus during the last 24 hours
READ FULL STORY
Close
So far, 83,866 people in the district have been inoculated against the virus. (HT File Photo)
So far, 83,866 people in the district have been inoculated against the virus. (HT File Photo)
others

Over 200 Covid cases surface in Ludhiana for third day in a row

By HT Correspondent, Ludhiana
PUBLISHED ON MAR 17, 2021 11:18 PM IST
The district reported over 200 Covid-19 cases for the third consecutive day on Wednesday, with 233 residents contracting the infection
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP