Congress ahead in Chhattisgarh, BJP not too far behind

Early trends from various sources have indicated a comfortable lead for the Congress in Chhattisgarh, with the ruling party ahead in 47 seats against the Bharatiya Janata Party’s 39 as of 10am. Representational image.

A TV news channel, however, said the Congress was ahead in 54 seats, and the BJP in 35.

Chief minister Bhupesh Baghel is leading from Patan, while deputy chief minister TS Singhdeo is also ahead in Ambikapur.

Counting of votes to elect representatives to the 90-member Chhattisgarh assembly started at 8 am on Sunday amid strict vigil by security personnel outside counting centres in the state’s 33 districts, including those affected by Left Wing Extremism (LWE).

Postal ballots were counted first between 8am and 8.30am, after which counting of votes through EVMs began.

The elections were held in two phases on November 7 and 17, and the overall voter turnout stood at 76.31 percent.