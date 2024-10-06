Congress, SP consider Muslims vote bank, use them for own benefit: Naqvi

Former union minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on Saturday alleged that the opposition parties are inciting Muslims against BJP in the name of Waqf Board but the truth is that in 1890, the Privy Council, which was the highest court at the time, deemed Waqf as ‘most evil and harmful’, created solely to protect the lands and properties of Nawabs, kings and their relatives. He added that ordinary Muslims have not received any benefit from it. BJP leader Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi addressing a gathering of Muslims in Varanasi. (HT PHOTO)

Naqvi was addressing the gathering at the BJP Membership Campaign Conference 2024 organised by BJP Minority Morcha at Rudraksh Convention Center in Sigra.

He alleged, “The opposition is currently inciting Muslims against the BJP using the Waqf Board, but the truth is that in 1890, the Privy Council, which was the highest court of that time, believed that Waqf is the ‘most evil and harmful’ and its sole purpose was to save the lands and properties of Nawabs, kings and their relatives, while ordinary Muslims have gained no benefit from it.”

But due to the collusion of Jinnah and the British, Waqf could not be abolished and the Waqf Act was made, asserted Naqvi.

Naqvi said that today Prime Minister Narendra Modi government is amending the rules of the Waqf Board. He emphasised that the proposed changes do not aim to interfere with the religious places, mosques, mazaars, imambaras and dargahs of the common Muslims. However, he accused the opposition of spreading false propaganda to provoke the Muslim community.

He said that Congress and SP claim to be the biggest well-wishers of Muslims but they have never done anything for the upliftment of Muslims.

Accusing the Congress and the SP of treating Muslims as mere vote banks for their own advantage, Naqvi stated that opposition’s animosity towards BJP fuels their agenda, however, Muslims do not gain anything from it, as Congress and SP exploit their community solely for political benefits.

He said that Narendra Modi government has never discriminated against the Muslim community and that the maximum benefits from all central and state government schemes have been extended to Muslims.