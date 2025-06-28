Congress to announce Gurugram district president by July 15

Gurugram: The Congress party is set to declare its urban and rural district presidents for Gurugram by July 15, as part of a major organisational restructuring exercise underway across Haryana. Senior party leaders have confirmed that the final list of selected candidates will be sent to the party headquarters by June 30, with the formal announcement to follow within the next fortnight. In urban Gurugram, senior leader Pankaj Dawar has emerged as a frontrunner within the Congress. (HT PHOTO)

Moving away from the traditional selection process, the party has adopted a grassroot-driven approach, side-lining senior leaders to prioritise opinions from ground-level workers. “This is the first time that feedback is being taken from every level of the party structure. Senior leaders have been kept away from directly influencing the process to ensure wider representation,” said a senior Congress member, requesting anonymity.

Rajya Sabha MP and senior All India Congress Committee (AICC) observer GC Chandrashekhar has been camping in Gurugram for the past 11 days to oversee the exercise. Speaking to HT, Chandrashekhar said, “The first three days were dedicated to spreading awareness that the party will select district presidents separately for urban and rural Gurugram. We have since met over 4,000 people across both segments to ensure every voice is heard.”

According Chandrashekhar, the Congress has received a record 75 applications for the two key positions. After detailed consultations and scrutiny, six candidates each have been shortlisted for the urban and rural posts. The final decision will be based on grassroot connect, leadership potential, public acceptance, and the ability to strengthen the party ahead of future electoral challenges.

In urban Gurugram, senior leader Pankaj Dawar has emerged as a frontrunner. Dawar, known for raising civic issues and consistently engaging with residents, is seen as a strong contender. For the rural district president’s post, Pradeep Singh Jaildar, known for his organisational influence at the village level, has garnered considerable support. Other key contenders from rural Gurugram include Sudhir Chaudhary and Pearl Chaudhary, both of whom are believed to have backing in party circles.

The Congress has also enforced an age limit of 35 to 55 years for aspirants, in line with Rahul Gandhi’s emphasis on rejuvenating the party with younger leadership. Though some influential applicants exceeded the age cap, sources suggest the high command is determined to strictly implement the criteria.