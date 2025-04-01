Constable among 4 arrested for firing at Muzaffarnagar hotel

: Muzaffarnagar police arrested four accused, including a Uttar Pradesh Police constable, for their alleged involvement in a firing incident at a hotel owned by Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha’s (BJYM) former state minister Nitish Malik, authorities said on Tuesday. The accused had also demanded an extortion of ₹10 lakh. The accused fired shots at the establishment, triggering panic among the staff and guests. (Sourced)

According to police, constable Nishant Baliyan, currently posted at the Reserve Police Line in Lucknow, was among those arrested. The constable was on leave and had returned home when the incident took place. A report regarding his involvement has been prepared and sent to Lucknow police officials for further action.

New Mandi Kotwali in-charge Dinesh Chand Baghel stated that acting on a tip-off, the police conducted a raid on Kukdi Road on Monday afternoon and apprehended Nishant Baliyan and Vikrant Baliyan, both residents of Gandhi Colony; Shivam Balian, a resident of Ankit Vihar; and Ashwani from North Civil Lines.

“Nishant Baliyan was found to be involved in this crime while he was on leave. His details have been shared with the Lucknow police for necessary action,” said Baghel.

According to police, the crime took place post-midnight on Friday when a group of SUV-borne accused targeted Sangam Hotel on the Delhi-Dehradun Highway.

The accused fired shots at the establishment, triggering panic among the staff and guests.

After the attack, the accused threatened to shoot the hotel owner if he failed to cough up Rs-10 lakh extortion. The entire act was captured on the hotel’s CCTV cameras. One of the accused even claimed to be the younger brother of a notorious criminal currently imprisoned.

Following the hotel owner’s complaint, a case was registered at the New Mandi Kotwali against Shubham Baliyan, Nishant Baliyan, and three others under multiple sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), including 191(2) (rioting), 109 (attempt to murder), 308(5) (extortion).

Deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Rupali Rai stated that after a thorough investigation, the accused were nabbed, and key evidence, including two country-made pistols, live cartridges, and the SUV used in the crime, was recovered.