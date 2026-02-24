Gangtok, The District Magistrate of Soreng has issued a containment order after confirmed cases of avian influenza , commonly known as bird flu, were detected in poultry farms in the district, an official said on Tuesday. Containment order issued in Sikkim's Soreng following detection of Avian Influenza

According to an official notification issued by the Office of the District Collector-cum-District Magistrate on February 23, cases have been reported from Ward No 4, Buriakhop Rengang under 28-Buriakhop GPU and Ward No. 3, Songri under 07-Takuthang Chuchen GPU in Soreng District.

The affected areas have been declared as infected zones, with specific geographical boundaries notified. In addition, the entire areas under 28-Buriakhop GPU and 07-Takuthang Chuchen GPU have been declared as surveillance zones. The District Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Services Department will demarcate and notify the exact boundaries.

Movement of live poultry, birds, eggs, meat, feed, equipment and related materials into or out of the infected zones has been prohibited with immediate effect. Check-posts will be established and strictly monitored by the district police in coordination with veterinary officials.

The order also directs humane culling of infected and exposed poultry as per Government of India protocol. Safe scientific disposal of carcasses and contaminated materials through deep burial or incineration will be carried out under the supervision of competent authorities.

All live bird markets within the infected zones have been closed until further orders. Sanitisation and disinfection drives will be undertaken in the affected areas.

The Chief Medical Officer, Soreng, has been directed to ensure monitoring of all persons exposed to infected birds and to maintain availability of PPE kits, antiviral medicines and isolation facilities, if required. Community-level awareness and surveillance will be conducted by health workers.

Inter-departmental coordination has been put in place, with the District Animal Husbandry Department functioning as the nodal agency. Concerned officials have been instructed to ensure strict compliance of the order. Any violation will attract penal provisions under the Disaster Management Act, 2005 and other applicable laws.

A 24×7 control room has been activated at the District Emergency Operation Centre, Soreng. The Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Services Department helpline number 1962 will also remain operational.

The order has come into force with immediate effect and will remain valid until further directions.

