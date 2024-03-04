Cops reunite 5,236 lost persons during Magh Mela

The Magh Mela police reunited over 5,000 lost people with their family members during the two-month religious fair here. The Magh Mela police achieved hundred percent results in reuniting the lost persons. (HT File)

Both technology and manpower together played a crucial role in tracing the lost persons and reuniting them with their families, police officials said.

The Mela police had established ‘Lost and Found centre’ and booths at strategic spots in the Mela area which could be spotted from a distance through large yellow balloons. The staff at these centres immediately used to take all available information about lost persons, women and children and circulate it in digitalized form through Integrated Control and Command Centre to all police stations, outposts and picket points in Mela area. Moreover, cops also used wireless to convey message regarding lost persons and tracing them.

Mela police officials said policemen deployed at Command and Control Centres used the CCTV cameras to trace the lost and missing persons. Public Address Systems were continuously in use in Mela area to make announcements about the lost persons and guiding them to the right place.

The Magh Mela police achieved hundred percent results in reuniting the lost persons and none of them remained back at the lost and found centres at the end of the religious fair.

DIG Magh Mela Rajeev Narayan Mishra said since the beginning of Magh Mela-2024 till now, 5,236 lost persons were united with their families. The numbers also include 140 children who had gone missing in mela area during different bathing days or on usual days, he added.

Magh Mela police officials said that even as the mela is nearing its end, police are still keeping a watch on the vacant tents and camps to avert incidents of thefts etc. Firefighters are also active and are raising awareness among people to avert incidents of fire.