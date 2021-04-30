Couple found hanging after wife tests Covid positive in Odisha’s Nayagarh

A middle-aged woman was found hanging along with her husband at their home in Odisha’s Nayagarh district two days after she tested positive for Covid-19 on Tuesday, police said. The husband’s Covid-19 report said he was Covid-19 negative as the couple was under home quarantine while their son is undergoing treatment for the disease at a hospital.

“The couple’s son, who works in Puri, is under treatment at a hospital there after testing Covid positive. After the son tested positive, the couple gave their samples at the local community health centre for testing. Though both of them had Covid-like symptoms, only the woman’s sample tested positive,” said Jyoti Prakash Panda, a local police officer. Panda quoted their neighbours saying the couple was under great stress since their son was hospitalised. “As per local villagers, the couple was depressed after one of them tested positive. In rural areas, Covid is still considered a stigma.”

A 66-year-old Covid-19 patient’s body was earlier last week abandoned for over 20 hours after villagers refused to help the family with his cremation in Odisha’s Bargarh district.

Odisha on Friday reported its all-time highest single-day Covid count of 8,681 cases. The active cases in the state have now surged to 61,698, which is 50% more than the number during last year’s peak of 39,184 on September 25.