Covid-19 vaccination drive turnout improving in Maharashtra

The second day of the Phase 3 of vaccination witnessed a huge turnout of the masses, with a total of 33,044 people were vaccinated on Tuesday. Of these, 12,299 were citizens above 60 years, while 3,812 were in the age group of 45-60 with comorbidities.

Dr Tatyarao Lahane, director of medical education and research (DMER), said the number of vaccination centres and beneficiaries will increase in the coming days.

“We are seeing a good response from the citizens. In the coming days, we will open additional centres, as well as increase the number of beneficiaries,” said Dr Lahane.

Additional municipal commissioner Suresh Kakani said that there was lot of enthusiasm among the citizens to get themselves vaccinated.

“Seeing the enthusiasm, we will open additional centres. I would like to appeal to the people that instead of walking- in, it would be better if they register online so that they can save time. In the coming days, online registration would be given preference,” said Kakani.

Many of the vaccination centres witnessed serpentine queues of senior citizens, resulting in chaos. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) was able to control the situation but many complained of the lack of proper planning in executing the vaccination drive.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) said the vaccination drive was a total chaos.

“The three authorities — Centre, the state government and BMC — have failed to adequately plan and flawlessly execute something as important as vaccination in the middle of the pandemic. The entire process is a big mess, and technology, which was supposed to make life easier, is in fact making it difficult,” said AAP leader Preeti Sharma Menon.

Till now, 1,266,108 beneficiaries have been administered vaccines in the state. Of these, 6,507 healthcare workers have received the second dose.

On Tuesday, the state recorded 7,863 cases against 6,397 infections recorded on Monday. The tally now stands at 2,169,330. Authorities said the surge in cases is owing to the rise in tests. On Tuesday, 75,521 tests were conducted, against the 61,746 tests a day before.

The total number of active cases in the state stood at 79,093, with Pune leading the list with 15,872 cases, followed by Nagpur (9,926) and Thane (8,366). After Mumbai recorded 849 new cases, its tally of active cases tal surged to 8,217. Amravati, which is under lockdown, saw a marginal dip of active cases to 6,491 from Monday’s 6,497.

“We are witnessing a dip in cases in the rural parts of the state and this is indicative in the figures of Monday and Tuesday,” said Dr Lahane.