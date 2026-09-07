Bijapur , Security forces have recovered a cache of arms and explosives from 14 dumps allegedly concealed by Maoists in forests in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district, police said on Monday. CRPF recovers arms, explosives from 14 Maoist dumps in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur

The seized materials, allegedly hidden by Maoists in the past to target security forces, include several rifles, detonators and Improved Explosive Devices , they said.

After Chhattisgarh was declared free from armed Maoist presence on March 31 this year, security forces intensified search operations across the Bastar region, comprising seven districts, including Bijapur, to trace cash, weapons and explosives hidden by Maoists in the past.

The latest recoveries were made during a search operation conducted by the Central Reserve Police Force's 199th battalion on September 5 in forest areas near Edi, Harri, Nayapara, Sarpanchpara Pidiya and Kuapguda villages, a CRPF official said.

The seized material included seven rifles, including one .303 bolt-action rifle, five muzzle-loading rifles and one locally made 12-bore rifle, eight detonators, 10 IEDs, codex wire, a wireless set without a battery, four plastic containers and three large steel containers, he said.

A total of 99 types of items, including materials used for making IEDs, electrical equipment and Maoist clothing, were recovered, the official said.

The Edi, Harri, Pidiya-Kuagpuda and adjoining areas were earlier considered sensitive due to Maoist activities. Continuous operations by the CRPF's 199th battalion have helped reduce Maoist influence in the area and strengthen villagers' sense of security, he said.

The force is committed to ensuring the safety of civilians and maintaining peace and development in the region, Battalion Commandant Anand Kumar said.

Intelligence-based operations would be further strengthened and would continue to make the area completely free of Maoist influence, he added.

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