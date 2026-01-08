Dateline Prayagraj: Families of cops forced to live in crumbling quarters

For years, policemen and their families, living in unsafe and crumbling government quarters in Prayagraj, have spent sleepless nights in fear of roof collapses and falling plaster inside official accommodations. The situation worsens during the monsoon when leaking roofs, damp walls and waterlogged surroundings turn daily life into a nightmare. Residents allege that despite repeated complaints to senior officials, no concrete action has been taken to repair the quarters or provide alternative housing. A resident in her dilapidated dwelling in Prayagraj (HT Photo)

More than three years have passed since Prayagraj was declared a police commissionerate. While reforms were introduced in policing systems, the living conditions of police personnel have remained unchanged.

Government quarters inside the police lines continue to be in a state of severe neglect, with many structures so damaged that residents believe they should be declared unsafe.

In several cases, despite being allotted government quarters, police personnel have been forced to rent private houses, adding to their financial burden.

Drainage in the colony is equally neglected. Drains remain clogged and during the monsoon, knee-deep water accumulates on internal roads and enters houses.

“We have been forced to live in these dilapidated quarters for years. Whenever there is a storm, we fear the structure may collapse,” said Munni Devi, wife of a police personnel.

Andeep Kumar said cracks have appeared in roofs and walls, while doors and windows are badly damaged. “Despite several complaints, no action has been taken,” he added.

The problem is not limited to the police lines. Several police stations across the city, including Khuldabad, Kydganj, Georgetown and Mutthiganj, also have severely damaged residential buildings where policemen and their families continue to live, residents said.

Dept claims repairs underway

The police department, however, claims that repair work is being carried out. Officials said no repairs were undertaken between 2022 and August 2025, during which 107 complaints were received. About a month ago, repairs were completed in 126 quarters.

Authorities added that meetings with police families would soon be held to identify other unsafe quarters and initiate further repair work.

ACP (Police Lines) Rajkumar Meena said, “Repairs of 126 dilapidated quarters pending for three years were completed a month ago. Issues raised through written complaints have been addressed. Written complaints will soon be collected from residents living in other unsafe quarters, and repairs will be carried out in the next phase.”