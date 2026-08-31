Delhi master plan: FAQs, creatives rolled out for public outreach

New Delhi: The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) has introduced a series of digital outreach measures to make the Master Plan for Delhi-2047 (MPD-2047) easier to understand and encourage wider public participation in its implementation, an official said on Sunday. DDA has uploaded a set of Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) on MPD-2047 on its website (Photo for representation)

Following directions from Delhi Lieutenant Governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu, DDA has uploaded a comprehensive set of Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) on MPD-2047 on its official website under the “What’s New” section.

The MPD-2047 plan projects that the Capital’s population will reach nearly 32 million by 2047, and sets out how the city will house, service and move an additional 10 million people over the next two decades.

The FAQs cover general provisions, development control norms, redevelopment, heritage and public spaces, land pooling policy, transit-oriented development (TOD), high-density corridors (HDC), low-density areas (LDA), and in-situ slum rehabilitation (ISR).

The FAQs provide information on practical aspects such as land use and permissible activities, FAR and plot requirements, parking, transferable development rights (TDR), eligibility and development models under land pooling, and eligibility, development norms and approval processes under TOD and other policies.

The facility is available at citzservices.dda.org.in. In addition, DDA has made available creatives and other visual communication material explaining various themes and provisions of MPD-2047 to present planning concepts in a simpler and more accessible manner.

The digital measures are being complemented by a three-month stakeholder engagement programme, under which 20 meetings have been scheduled. Participants will include elected representatives, government agencies and service providers, industry bodies, architects and planners, residents’ and group housing representatives, farmers and landowners, and other stakeholders.