Delhi Police says it will ensure that farmers stick to rally route

New Delhi: Only 5,000 farmers on 5,000 tractors will be allowed into Delhi for the tractor rally scheduled for Tuesday, according to the terms and conditions mentioned in the no-objection certificate (NOC) issued by the Delhi Police on Monday, but the police said that practically all tractors joining the rally will be allowed to enter the national capital.

Though the police also wanted the rally to end by 5pm on Tuesday -- within five hours of their start at 12noon -- the police said they are prepared to deal with a situation in which the rally spills over into the next day.

Thousands of farmers have been protesting on Delhi’s borders for nearly two months now against three contentious farm laws that seek to open up agricultural trade. The farmers had announced that they would take out a tractor parade parallel to the Republic Day parade on Rajpath. However, after series of meetings between the farm leaders and the police over the past one week, the two sides have agreed upon three routes for the rally.

The official limit on the number of tractors and participants, and the hours of operation, was in sharp contrast to the police’s announcement at a press conference on Sunday, when senior police officers had indicated that there was no limit on the number of tractors and that up to five farmers would be allowed on one tractor.

The police had also said that the rally would be expected to end by Tuesday itself if there were just about 30,000 tractors. Farmer leaders, however, have maintained that the tractor count would be over 200,000 and the rally could go on for up to 48 hours.

Dependra Pathak, special commissioner of Delhi Police’s intelligence unit, said as per the agreement with the farmers, only 5,000 tractors with just one person on each vehicle are permitted, but the “police will facilitate” the farmers. “We’ll ensure their safety, security and movement,” said Pathak.

Another senior police officer, who didn’t want to be identified, said the police are still appealing to the farmers to maintain the mandated limit on the number of vehicles. “Our aim is to ensure that the tractors return to the border point by evening. But we won’t be stopping tractors beyond the 5,000 count,” said the officer.

According to the same officer, the count of tractors on the city’s borders as of Monday evening had crossed 27,000. “At most, it will go up to 40,000. If it reaches the upper limit, the rally could spill into Wednesday, but we are prepared for that,” said the officer.

Farmer leaders, meanwhile, said that all tractors that join the rally wound enter Delhi. “There is no limit on the number of tractors or the number of participants. The rally could go on for 48 hours, depending on how long the tractors take to return to the border” said Rajinder Singh, vice president of Kirti Kisan Union.

Singh is one of the four farmer leaders who are required as per the NOC to be available for any “liaison and coordination” required for the rally.

As per the document, the farmers will have to arrange 2,500 volunteers and some traffic marshals to coordinate with the police on the ground. The farmers are required to bring their own drinking water, medical aid and firefighting equipment.

Farmer leaders have said that they will come prepared with 50 private ambulances and a host of mechanics as well as spare diesel.

The organisers are responsible for keeping the participants “under control” and any “disorderly or violent conduct” will attract legal action, the farmers have been conveyed through the document.

More than 40,000 police, traffic and paramilitary personnel will be used to facilitate the tractor rally.

Police teams will be a part of the tractors right in the front as well as at the rear of all the three rallies which are scheduled to begin from Singhu, Tikri and Ghazipur borders. “The police will be present to show them the way and ensure there is no mischief by any outsiders to disrupt the rally,” said Pathak.

The police on Sunday had said that their analysis of Twitter accounts had revealed that in a week between January 13 and 19 had revealed that many “accounts based in Pakistan” were trending hashtags supporting the demand for Khalistan. The police had also said that intelligence inputs suggested that terror groups in Pakistan could be working to cause violence in the rally.

Pathak said the rally’s route has been decided keeping in the mind the availability of medical facilities in close proximity. “We have evacuation plans in place to deal with any emergency,” said Pathak.

Santosh Kumar Meena, deputy commissioner of Dwarka district, an area through which rallies from Singhu as well Tikri borders are scheduled to pass, said that policemen will be deployed at each road cut that falls along the route. “We will be there to guide the farmers on the right route and to ensure no one diverts from the agreed upon routes,” said Meena.