Delhi: 2 held for murder in gang war in North Delhi

New Delhi: Eleven days after bike-borne assailants shot dead a 24-year-old man in broad daylight at Anandpur Dham near Kanjhawala in outer Delhi, police on Wednesday said they arrested two of the five suspects.

Police said the murder was the result of an ongoing rivalry between gangs led by two jailed gangsters -- Jitender alias Gogi and Sunil Tajpuria alias Tillu.

Deputy commissioner of police (Rohini) Pranav Tayal identified the two arrested men as Akshay and Suraj alias Gullu, both members of the Tillu gang.

The victim, identified as 24-year-old Nitesh, was the brother of Gogi’s associate, Pravesh, who is presently in jail over the murder of a member of the Tillu gang.

“Nitesh was killed to avenge the murder of a Tillu gang member that took place in Kanjhawal last year. Nitesh was supporting and helping his brother Pravesh in the case,” said DCP Tayal, adding that at least three other suspects involved in Nitesh’s murder are still absconding.

On July 31, Nitesh was riding his bike when five assailants on two bikes waylaid his vehicle and opened fire at him. According to police, at least eight of the 12 bullets fired hit Nitesh, following which he died on the spot.

A case of murder and firing was registered at the Kanjhawala police station on the complaint of Nitesh’s sister-in-law Priti, police said.

During the investigation, DCP Tayal said, the suspects were identified with the help of CCTV footage and human intelligence network. “We first arrested Akshay on August 4. His interrogation led to the arrest of Suraj on August 10. One pistol with two cartridges, a mobile phone and a motorcycle that was used in the crime were recovered from them,” added DCP Tayal.