Devotees’ entry to sanctum sanctorum of Kashi Vishwanath Temple banned, darshan timing rescheduled

Kashi Vishwanath Temple administration has banned the entry of devotees to the sanctum santorum of the temple and also changed darshan timing in view of rising corona cases, said a senior temple official on Saturday.

Devotees will be able to do darshan from 6am to 9pm, said chief executive officer of the temple Sunil Verma adding that with immediate effect Jhanki Darshan (viewing from outside) arrangement has been started.

He said devotees will be able to offer Gangajal and do darshan of Baba from outside the sanctum sanctorum.

Temple’s public relation officer Piyush Tiwari said Baba Kashi Vishwanath’s Mangala arti and Shayan Arti, which take place in the temple during wee hours and night respectively daily, will be performed as usually albeit without any public participation.

Only priests will perform the arti.

Mangala Arti takes place at 2.30am and night arti at 9pm daily. With conclusion of Mangala arti at 4am devotees start doing darshan. But now devotees will be able to do darshan from 6am daily.

“No one will be given entry to the temple without mask,” he added.

Sankatmocham Temple management has also taken certain measures in this regard.

Temple chief priest Prof Vishwambharnath Mishra said only people of temple will participate in the morning and evening arti at the temple.

Charnamrit (sacred water) will not be given to devotees. Also, devotees will have to put garlands and flowers in a big basket in the temple which will later be offered to the deity every four hours.