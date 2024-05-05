 Dimple’s road show held in Mainpuri amidst heavy bandobast - Hindustan Times
Sunday, May 05, 2024
New Delhi oC
Dimple’s road show held in Mainpuri amidst heavy bandobast

ByHT Correspondent, Agra
May 05, 2024 05:48 AM IST

Samajwadi Party candidate Dimple Yadav led a road show in Mainpuri, joined by party president Akhilesh Yadav, ahead of the third phase of elections.

A day after the road show of BJP candidate Jaiveer Singh, on Friday, it was the turn of the road show of Samajwadi Party candidate Dimple Yadav led by party president Akhilesh Yadav on Saturday.

Samajwadi Party candidate Dimple Yadav in Mainpuri on Saturday (HT Photo)
With campaigning for the third phase ending on Sunday evening, political parties have stepped up efforts to reach out to voters and the hectic preparations for the road show of Dimple on Saturday were proof.

Youth carrying party flags began gathering at Isan river bridge at 6 pm on Saturday and SP president Akhilesh Yadav reached there. Slogans of Mulayam Singh Yadav Zindabad and Akhilesh Yadav Zindabad rent the air as the show moved on.

Former MP from Mainpuri, Tej Pratap Yadav was on the ‘rath’ along with Akhilesh Yadav. It took an hour for the road show to reach the district hospital in Mainpuri city and moved through Jyoti Road, Scindia crossing and Karhal crossing. All the while Dimple Yadav waved at crowd and greeted them with joined hands.

Police arrangements were in place and allowed only a few to reach the leaders. Congressmen also joined the road show.

Mainpuri is to go to the polls on May 7.

Dimple's road show held in Mainpuri amidst heavy bandobast
