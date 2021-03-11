Driver falls off Mahipalpur flyover after SUV driven by doctor hits his taxi
New Delhi: A 24-year-old taxi driver fell off the Mahipalpur Flyover in south Delhi and died after his car, which had a flat tyre, was rammed by an SUV while he was changing its tyre on Wednesday evening, the police said.
The SUV’s driver, Varun Chaudhary, a city-based doctor, did not attempt to escape from the accident scene and was arrested later, said Ingit Pratap Singh, deputy commissioner of police (south-west).
The taxi driver, Ikrar, was driving on the flyover in Vasant Kunj on Wednesday evening and ended up with a flat tyre.
“He parked his car on the side of the flyover and was replacing the flat tyre,” said the officer.
Minutes later, the SUV rammed the taxi from behind. Since Ikrar was standing next to the car, he was hit and ended up getting flung several feet below from the flyover.
The doctor behind the wheel of the SUV stopped at the scene to check, but the fall left Ikrar dead, the officer said.
Ikrar was rushed to a hospital, but he was declared dead on arrival.
The officer said that a case of causing death by negligence and of rash driving was registered against the doctor and he was arrested.
